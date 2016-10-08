García Linera anuncia que será papá

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera mediante las redes sociales comunicó este sábado que su esposa Claudia Fernández está esperando un niño, pero no dio mayores de detalles sobre el tiempo del embarazo.
“Estamos muy felices. Clau está embarazada. Esperamos un bebé”, y después, Claudia Fernández confirmó la noticia a través de su cuenta de Twitter y mencionó: “Muy Felices, la familia va creciendo. Esperamos un bebé”.
Fernández es presentadora de noticias de una conocida red televisa del país y contrajo nupcias con el Vicepresidente el 8 de septiembre de 2012.
