Fecha de publicación: Sábado 8 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:44

García Linera anuncia que será papá

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera y su esposa Claudia Fernández. (Facebook)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera y su esposa Claudia Fernández. (Facebook)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera mediante las redes sociales comunicó este sábado  que su esposa Claudia Fernández está esperando un niño, pero no dio mayores de detalles sobre el tiempo del embarazo.

“Estamos muy felices. Clau está embarazada. Esperamos un bebé”,  y después, Claudia Fernández confirmó la noticia a través de su cuenta de Twitter y mencionó: “Muy Felices, la familia va creciendo. Esperamos un bebé”.

Fernández es presentadora de noticias de una conocida red televisa del país y contrajo nupcias con el Vicepresidente el 8 de septiembre de 2012.

11 comments on “García Linera anuncia que será papá

  1. You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I in finding this
    topic to be really something which I think I’d never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very huge for me. I am looking ahead to your subsequent put up, I will attempt to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  8. Hello superb blog! Does running a blog like this take a great deal
    of work? I have no expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my
    own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or techniques
    for new blog owners please share. I understand this
    is off subject nevertheless I simply had to ask. Thanks!

    Responder

  9. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get
    a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is
    very much appreciated.

    Responder

  11. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Appreciate it

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>