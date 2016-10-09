El BID presta $us 85 MM para recuperar el lago Titicaca

La ministra de Medio Ambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, anunció el domingo que el Gobierno firmará este martes un préstamo con el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) por 85 millones de dólares para implementar plantas de tratamiento de aguas, con el objetivo de prevenir y evitar la contaminación de Lago Titicaca, ubicado a 70 kilómetros de la ciudad de La Paz.
“El martes vamos a dar una muy buena noticia en el marco del lago Titicaca, oficializando los 85 millones de dólares que se van a poder concretar a partir de un préstamo que como Bolivia estamos asumiendo con el BID, para implementar las diferentes acciones que nos van ayudar en una primera fase”, explicó a los periodistas.
Anunció que el martes también se presentará una campaña para evitar y prevenir que se reporte más contaminación en lago Titicaca.
“No se olviden que nuestro lago Titicaca, al igual que otros cuerpos de agua, están siendo afectados de manera diversa con varios factores, uno de ellos en el lago Titicaca, que son las aguas residuales domésticas, Por tanto, nosotros ya estamos concluyendo con los proyectos de preinversión de las diferentes plantas de aguas residuales alrededor de los municipios”, apuntó.
Según fuentes institucionales, el Gobierno invertirá para construir al menos 13 plantas de tratamiento de aguas residuales en los alrededores del lago Titicaca.
LA PAZ/Con datos de BTV
