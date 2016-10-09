Golpeado pero agresivo, Trump va al debate con Clinton

Golpeado pero agresivo, Donald Trump se tambalea hacia un debate presidencial crucial con Hillary Clinton en momentos que un grupo creciente de líderes republicanos le retira su apoyo. Trump asegura que “nunca” desistirá de su intento de llegar a la Casa Blanca a pesar de los reclamos de que se haga a un lado tras la revelación de sus declaraciones obscenas sobre las mujeres.

Trump enfrenta una tarea colosal, acaso imposible. Ya antes de que se difundiera la grabación de sus declaraciones, el empresario estaba en desventaja con respecto a Clinton luego de un primer debate indisciplinado y sin poder superar el profundo escepticismo de las mujeres acerca de su temperamento y aptitudes para ser comandante en jefe.

El presidente del Partido Republicano de Ohio, Matt Borges, dijo que para Trump, “el debate ahora es todo”.

Trump ha insinuado que transformaría el debate en un referendo sobre el matrimonio de Clinton, concretamente los amoríos de su esposo y la manera como ella trató a las mujeres implicadas. En un mensaje grabado en video, supuestamente de disculpas, Trump dijo que “Bill Clinton ha abusado de mujeres” y Hillary Clinton “acosó, atacó, humilló e intimidó” a las “víctimas” de su esposo.

Fuera del pequeño grupo de asesores íntimos, el empresario contaba con escaso apoyo luego de la difusión el viernes de un video de 2005 en el cual se le escucha hablar de sus intentos de seducir a una mujer casada. El propio compañero de fórmula de Trump, Mike Pence, declaró que no podía olvidar ni defender esas declaraciones.

“Oramos por su familia”, dijo Pence en un comunicado después de cancelar su participación en un acto en Wisconsin con el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Paul Ryan, y el titular del Comité Nacional Republicano, Reince Priebus, quienes condenaron las declaraciones pero no retiraron su apoyo al candidato.

Otros republicanos sí tomaron la medida extraordinaria de retirar su apoyo al candidato de su partido, cuando falta un mes para las elecciones y se ha iniciado la votación anticipada en algunos estados clave.

Estos incluyen, entre otros el senador por Ohio Rob Portman, la senadora por New Hampshire Kelly Ayotte -ambos están en campaña por su reelección- y el senador por Arizona John McCain, candidato presidencial en 2008.

Otros fueron más allá y exhortaron a Trump a desistir de su candidatura.

“Pensaba que apoyar al candidato era lo mejor para el país y nuestro partido”, dijo Martha Roby, legisladora por Alabama, en un comunicado. “Ahora está sobradamente claro que lo mejor para nuestro país y nuestro partido es que Trump dé un paso al costado y permita que un republicano responsable y respetable encabeza la fórmula”.

La conducción republicana ha convocado a una conferencia telefónica al bloque de su partido, ausente de Washington debido al receso electoral, para el lunes por la mañana. El correo obtenido por The Associated Press no aclara el tema de la reunión de las 11 de la mañana (1500 GMT), pero legisladores de base creen que se trata de Trump.

Trump, quien pasó el sábado encerrado en el rascacielos de Nueva York donde tiene su residencia y la sede de su campaña, tuiteó: “Los medios y el establishment desean tanto que abandone la contienda – ¡jamás abandonare la campaña, jamás decepcionare a mis partidarios!”.

NUEVA YORK/Agencias