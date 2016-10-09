La FBF pide “buen comportamiento” al público para el partido con Ecuador

La Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), mediante su jefe de seguridad, Víctor Hugo González convocó a los aficionados bolivianos para que muestren “un buen comportamiento” el martes cuando la selección nacional enfrente a Ecuador en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz a partir de las 16.00 por la décima fecha de la fase de eliminatoria para el Mundial de Rusia 2016.
“Estamos realizando las recomendaciones necesarias para que nuestro público una vez más haga una demostración de un buen comportamiento y que somos un público respetuoso de los visitantes. Buscamos persuadir que se lancen insultos que al final sólo perjudicarían a los bolivianos. Lo que nos preocupa son los insultos”, declaró el personero de la Federación.
La pasada semana se conoció que la Fifa, mediante un comunicado oficial hizo conocer a varias federaciones las sanciones que les había impuesto a distintas federaciones debido a que se registraron “actos” descalificados, como insultos, cantos discriminatorios. “Tenemos que evitar toda clase de insultos, ya que en el Siles también estarán presentes observadores de la Fifa mesclados entre los asistentes en el estadio”.
González informó que “afortunadamente” en los últimos partidos que jugó la Verde no se registraron incidentes que podrían perjudicar al estadio de Miraflores, los comisarios designados para los encuentros no tuvieron razones para las quejas, “el público boliviano siempre mostró respeto y buen comportamiento, pedimos que esto continúe, por el bien de todos”.
Añadió que la Fifa (no sólo por esta ocasión) envía gente que se encarga de filmar y grabar audios en los partidos que juegan las selecciones, con el propósito de contar con pruebas en contra del escenario (si se da el caso) para después enviar un informe. “Si se da el caso entonces la Fifa cuenta con pruebas que registra la gente que es enviada y que además sus identidades son manejadas con mucho cuidado. Nosotros tenemos información que llegarán a La Paz pero no sabemos de quienes se trata”.
“Lo importante es evitar difundir cualquier palabra que pueda ser tomada como un acto de discriminación o una acción verbal que puedan generar una sanción. El público sabrá comportarse de la mejor manera, ya lo mostró”, añadió el feje de seguridad de la Federación. “También se tiene establecido los objetos que no son permitidos llevar a un escenario deportivo, como botellas de vidrio, plástico, juegos pirotécnicos”.
LA PAZ/APG
