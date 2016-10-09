Fecha de publicación: Domingo 9 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:09

Tres mil persona participan en caminata por los niños con cáncer

Participantes de "Caminado por la Vida". (APG)

La mañana de este domingo se realizó la quinta versión de la Caminata por la Vida que tiene el objetivo de recaudar fondos para la compra de medicamentos para niños con cáncer.

“Calculamos que son aproximadamente 3000 personas que caminaron esta jornada. Resaltó el entusiasmo de los participantes, tanto de las familias que caminaron con sus hijos, bebés, abuelos, y mascotas; y de los jóvenes que pasaron una linda mañana entre amigos”, dijo Marisol Zabala, una de las organizadoras y fundadoras de evento.

La caminata partió alrededor de las 08.00 del parque Las Cholas, tomó la vía principal hacia Mallasilla, ingresó a Huajchilla y llegó hasta el Club Tenis La Paz de esa zona.

En el camino la Subalcaldía de Mallasa, habilitó puntos de hidratación para los caminantes. Para el retorno, la organización habilitó buses que transportaron a las personas de manera gratuita hasta el centro de la ciudad.

En esta versión participaron grupos vecinales, familias, grupos de voluntarios y scouts.

El evento cuenta con el apoyo del Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz, la Fundación San Luis, el periódico La Razón, el Club Tenis La Paz, la imprenta Sagitario, y el banco FIE.

Zabala destacó que la quinta versión es importante para los organizadores porque significa que el evento se ha consolidado.

“En estos cuatro años se logró ayudar a 266 niños y niñas, de los cuales 22 sanaron de cáncer, que tal vez no es un número significativo pero el hecho de que se hayan sanado es suficiente y nos llena de satisfacción el poder ayudar”, informó Zabala.

LA PAZ/

