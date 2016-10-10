Todo listo para el Bolivia – Ecuador

Con la misión de ganar para acumular puntos, Bolivia vuelve a jugar en condición de local este martes (16.00), en el estadio Hernando Siles, siendo Ecuador su rival de turno en la décima fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018, luego de la anterior derrota por goleada que sufrió en Natal (0-5) ante Brasil.
El director técnico Ángel Hoyos trabajó bastante en la parte anímica con sus jugadores y a estas alturas menciona que el grupo responderá bien frente a Ecuador. Este será el segundo compromiso en condición de local de Bolivia bajo las órdenes del entrenador argentino, en la anterior se impuso a Perú (2-0) y el plantel desea obtener otra victoria.
El elenco verde mantuvo en hermetismo el once que jugará contra los ecuatorianos, aunque se pudo conocer que el cuerpo técnico trabajó con la base que viene jugando y agregará a este plantel a Alejandro Meleán en el mediocampo y a Pablo Escobar como enganche.
Por acumulación de amonestaciones, el volante Pedro Azogue quedó descartado, en contrapartida está habilitado Wálter Flores, quien viene de cumplir una sanción. El roce internacional que tiene Flores será de bastante ayuda para frenar al rival, desde la óptica de Hoyos y sus colaboradores.
Bolivia marcha en penúltimo lugar en las clasificatorias con siete puntos y necesita de las tres unidades en juego para mejorar su producción. Tendrá un difícil reto este martes porque juega contra Ecuador, que está tercero con 16 puntos dentro de la zona de clasificación y que está como candidato para llegar a la Copa Mundial.
Ecuador llegó a La Paz la noche del domingo, tuvo un entrenamiento liviano este lunes por la mañana en la cancha del Club de Tenis La Paz (CTLP) en la zona de Huajchilla. El elenco está dirigido por Gustavo Quinteros, mundialista con Bolivia y exseleccionador del cuadro verde.
Los años que trabajó como entrenador de clubes de Bolivia y de la Selección serán aprovechados por Quinteros para sacar un buen resultado este martes y seguir escalando en esta competencia.
Una de las ausencias que tendrá el elenco ecuatoriano será Felipe Caicedo por lesión. Quinteros lamentó esto, pero indicó que tiene otros jugadores que pueden hacer un buen desempeño en ese puesto.
El seleccionado visitante se impuso a Chile en la pasada fecha por 3-0 en Quito, ese triunfo devolvió la confianza al equipo después de tres fechas sin conseguir buenos resultados y con el optimismo renovado enfrentarán a Bolivia. Hace 19 años que Ecuador no conoce de derrotas ante el equipo boliviano.
El árbitro del cotejo será el paraguayo Mario Díaz, asistido desde los costados por sus coterráneos Juan Zorrilla y Milciades Saldivar.
Equipos:
Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Edemir Rodríguez, Edward Zenteno, Ronald Raldes, Marvin Bejarano,
Wálter Flores, Alejandro Meleán, Juan Carlos Arce, Jhasmani Campos, Pablo Escobar y Marcelo Martins.
DT: Ángel Hoyos.
Ecuador: Esteban Dreer; Juan Carlos Paredes, Arturo Mina, Luis Caicedo, Walter Ayoví, Jefferson Orejuela, Christian Noboa, Antonio Valencia, Fidel Martínez, Enner Valencia y Michael Arroyo.
DT: Gustavo Quinteros.
LA PAZ/APG
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing problems with
your website. It appears like some of the written text on your
posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if
this is happening to them as well? This could be a problem with my
browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is
time to be happy. I have learn this put up and if I could
I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or
tips. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles relating
to this article. I wish to learn even more issues approximately it!
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful information particularly the last part I care for such info a lot.
I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very
fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Whats up very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful
.. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I am satisfied to seek out so many helpful
info here in the put up, we want develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
I believe this is among the such a lot important info for me.
And i’m glad studying your article. However want to
observation on few basic things, The website style is ideal, the articles is in reality nice :
D. Good activity, cheers
It’s nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however,
you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
Nevertheless think about if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more,
“pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this blog could certainly be one of the very best in its field.
Amazing blog!
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post. Thank you
for providing this info.
These are actually great ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
you are truly a just right webmaster. The site loading
velocity is incredible. It kind of feels that you are
doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
you have done a fantastic task in this topic!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
to and you are just too great. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say
it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a
great website.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Thank you for supplying this
information.
Hi I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I
was looking on Yahoo for something else,
Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a
all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to read through it all at the moment but
I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
It’s an remarkable paragraph for all the online users;
they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I
was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring
on other sites? I have a blog based on the same
topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find
a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing
to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly
get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I’ve learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create this kind of
wonderful informative website.