Fecha de publicación: Lunes 10 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:07

Alcalde Leyes ve posibilidad de reducción de salario y personal

El alcalde del municipio de Cercado, José María Leyes. (Internet)

El alcalde del municipio de Cercado de Cochabamba, José María Leyes, no descartó la posibilidad de reducción de salarios o de personal para el próximo año, por la reducción en su prepuesto y por el posible pago del segundo aguinaldo. Hasta noviembre se conocerá si aquello ocurrirá.

“Si es una decisión legal (el pago del segundo aguinaldo) no nos queda otra que acatar, sin embargo esto podría generar incluso, de que esta erogación de gastos adicionales, repercuta en el despido de algunos funcionarios el próximo año y que encima con la reducción que ya tenemos de los ingresos no está muy lejana la posibilidad de que o haya reducción de salarios para el próximo año o que tengamos que reducir la cantidad de nuestro personal”, sostuvo Leyes según el reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.

En su criterio, el país está ingresando en una crisis económica y que muchas empresas en Cochabamba están entrando en un serio déficit financiero, por lo que el pago de un doble aguinaldo provocaría desempleo y pobreza en la población.

Cree que el Gobierno nacional debe actuar con mucha responsabilidad, en base a la vedad y a las cifras reales del crecimiento económico del país. “Ojalá que no se esté dibujando estas cifras para justificar un beneficio”, sostuvo.

El Alcalde explicó que el tema se está analizando y se esperará a tener los reportes económicos finales hasta noviembre. “Se está esperando ver los reportes finales que vamos a tener en noviembre con respecto a nuestra recaudación propia que se ha incrementado, el día de hoy hemos superado el presupuesto que se tenía, esto tal vez nos puede ayudar a reducir el impacto del déficit del IDH y de la coparticipación”, dijo.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

