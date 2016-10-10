Alcalde Leyes ve posibilidad de reducción de salario y personal

El alcalde del municipio de Cercado de Cochabamba, José María Leyes, no descartó la posibilidad de reducción de salarios o de personal para el próximo año, por la reducción en su prepuesto y por el posible pago del segundo aguinaldo. Hasta noviembre se conocerá si aquello ocurrirá.
“Si es una decisión legal (el pago del segundo aguinaldo) no nos queda otra que acatar, sin embargo esto podría generar incluso, de que esta erogación de gastos adicionales, repercuta en el despido de algunos funcionarios el próximo año y que encima con la reducción que ya tenemos de los ingresos no está muy lejana la posibilidad de que o haya reducción de salarios para el próximo año o que tengamos que reducir la cantidad de nuestro personal”, sostuvo Leyes según el reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.
En su criterio, el país está ingresando en una crisis económica y que muchas empresas en Cochabamba están entrando en un serio déficit financiero, por lo que el pago de un doble aguinaldo provocaría desempleo y pobreza en la población.
Cree que el Gobierno nacional debe actuar con mucha responsabilidad, en base a la vedad y a las cifras reales del crecimiento económico del país. “Ojalá que no se esté dibujando estas cifras para justificar un beneficio”, sostuvo.
El Alcalde explicó que el tema se está analizando y se esperará a tener los reportes económicos finales hasta noviembre. “Se está esperando ver los reportes finales que vamos a tener en noviembre con respecto a nuestra recaudación propia que se ha incrementado, el día de hoy hemos superado el presupuesto que se tenía, esto tal vez nos puede ayudar a reducir el impacto del déficit del IDH y de la coparticipación”, dijo.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that
automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hello to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web
page, and your views are good in support of new visitors.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit
more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
But just imagine if you added some great images or video clips to
give your posts more, “pop”! Your content
is excellent but with images and videos, this site could definitely be one of the greatest in its field.
Excellent blog!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before ending I am reading this impressive piece of writing
to improve my know-how.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m
thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to
begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
May I just say what a relief to find an individual who really understands what they’re talking
about on the internet. You actually know how to bring an issue to
light and make it important. More and more people have to read this and understand this side of your story.
It’s surprising you aren’t more popular given that you surely possess the gift.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is presented
on web?
I visited multiple sites but the audio quality for audio songs
current at this site is in fact wonderful.
Very nice article, totally what I was looking for.
I read this piece of writing completely on the topic of the comparison of newest and preceding technologies,
it’s remarkable article.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all
is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog
like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so
I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would
be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
Asking questions are in fact pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything totally, except this paragraph presents fastidious understanding yet.
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I
like to write a little comment to support you.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with
Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my
blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
very good success. If you know of any please share.
Thank you!
My brother recommended I may like this web site. He
was totally right. This submit actually made my day.
You can not consider just how so much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my contacts, because if like to read it next my
links will too.
What’s up, this weekend is pleasant in favor of me, since this occasion i am reading this
enormous educational article here at my residence.
Good day very cool site!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m satisfied to search out numerous helpful info right here in the post, we’d like
develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you
for sharing. . . . . .
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is a
really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your helpful information.
Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.
You are so interesting! I do not think I’ve truly read through a single
thing like this before. So nice to find another person with original thoughts
on this topic. Really.. thank you for starting this up.
This web site is something that is required on the web,
someone with a bit of originality!
Can I just say what a comfort to uncover somebody who really understands what they are talking about over the internet.
You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light
and make it important. More people must check this
out and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you are not more popular because you surely have the gift.
Thanks in support of sharing such a good opinion, piece
of writing is pleasant, thats why i have read it completely
Outstanding post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Many thanks!
Appreciation to my father who told me about this website, this website is
genuinely remarkable.
My relatives always say that I am killing my time here at web, except I know I am getting experience daily by reading thes nice articles or reviews.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d
really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for
a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Cheers!
I am truly thankful to the holder of this site who
has shared this fantastic paragraph at at this time.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By
the way, how could we communicate?
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would value your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is only placing the other person’s website link
on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar for you.
As the admin of this website is working, no question very soon it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read
stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this
site.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. Many thanks
Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading
correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
First of all I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself
and clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the
first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out
how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Appreciate it!
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web page and thought
I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am
following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post!
It’s the little changes that make the most significant changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on ig. Regards
Hurrah! In the end I got a blog from where I be capable
of truly take valuable data regarding my study and
knowledge.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I
have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed
and I hope you write again very soon!
I every time spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles everyday along with a mug
of coffee.
It’s an awesome paragraph for all the internet people; they will
take advantage from it I am sure.