Fecha de publicación: Lunes 10 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:46

Asesina a su esposa y la entierra en una fosa séptica

Lugar donde fue enterrada Viviana Reque Cano. (Fides)

Lugar donde fue enterrada Viviana Reque Cano. (Fides)

Un esposo asesinó de un golpe a su esposa, la enterró en la fosa séptica de la casa de su hermano y después fue a la Policía para denunciarla como “persona desaparecida” en la población cochabambina de Urinsaya del municipio de Sipe Sipe, informó el lunes el comandante departamental de la Policía, Elvin Baptista.

“La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) intervino el domingo en una casa en la población Urinsaya del municipio de Sipe Sipe donde desenterraron del interior de una fosa séptica el cadáver de Viviana Reque Cano, quien fue asesinada por su esposo Máximo Ramos Ayala, de acuerdo a su confesión”.

Según las primeras investigaciones el crimen habría ocurrido en la primera semana de septiembre, se estima la fecha de acuerdo a la denuncia desaparición de Reque Cano presentada por su esposo Máximo en la Policía de Sipe Sipe.

La causa del feminicidio habría sido una discusión entre los esposos, lo que causó la violenta reacción de Máximo, quien después de asesinar a su esposo traslado el cuerpo a la casa de su hermano Rene Ramos, donde escavaron un hoyo en la fosa séptica y después vaciaron una loza de cemento.

“Cuando los policías llegaron a la casa del hermano de Máximo, en busca del asesino, pues algunos vecinos indicaron que se encontraba allá, descubrieron que había una vaciado de cemento reciente, por lo que realizaron una excavación y encontraron el cuerpo de la señora Viviana”, acotó el coronel Baptista.

El asesino confeso guarda detención en la FELCC de Quillacollo a la espera de su audiencia de medidas cautelares, mientras que el cuerpo de su víctima está depositado en la morgue del hospital Viedma de Cochabamba a la espera de su autopsia.

En Cochabamba con la muerte de Viviana son 19 los feminicidios en 2016.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

27 comments on “Asesina a su esposa y la entierra en una fosa séptica

  3. This is really fascinating, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and stay up for searching for more of your
    magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks

    Responder

  5. We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.

    Responder

  9. Hello there, I found your website by way of Google whilst searching for a similar matter,
    your site came up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply became alert to your blog through Google,
    and found that it is really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will appreciate should you proceed this in future.
    A lot of other people shall be benefited from
    your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  13. Can I just say what a comfort to discover an individual who really understands what
    they’re talking about on the internet. You certainly understand how to bring
    a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people should look
    at this and understand this side of the story.
    It’s surprising you’re not more popular since you most certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  14. Right here is the perfect website for everyone
    who really wants to find out about this topic.

    You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic
    that has been discussed for many years. Great
    stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  15. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog
    and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part :) I care
    for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  16. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup.
    Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

    Responder

  20. I’m not sure exactly why but this weblog is loading very slow
    for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?

    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  21. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
    I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it
    grow over time.

    Responder

  24. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it
    for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my
    own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    kudos

    Responder

  25. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super
    quick for me on Opera. Superb Blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>