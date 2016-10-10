Asesina a su esposa y la entierra en una fosa séptica

Un esposo asesinó de un golpe a su esposa, la enterró en la fosa séptica de la casa de su hermano y después fue a la Policía para denunciarla como “persona desaparecida” en la población cochabambina de Urinsaya del municipio de Sipe Sipe, informó el lunes el comandante departamental de la Policía, Elvin Baptista.
“La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) intervino el domingo en una casa en la población Urinsaya del municipio de Sipe Sipe donde desenterraron del interior de una fosa séptica el cadáver de Viviana Reque Cano, quien fue asesinada por su esposo Máximo Ramos Ayala, de acuerdo a su confesión”.
Según las primeras investigaciones el crimen habría ocurrido en la primera semana de septiembre, se estima la fecha de acuerdo a la denuncia desaparición de Reque Cano presentada por su esposo Máximo en la Policía de Sipe Sipe.
La causa del feminicidio habría sido una discusión entre los esposos, lo que causó la violenta reacción de Máximo, quien después de asesinar a su esposo traslado el cuerpo a la casa de su hermano Rene Ramos, donde escavaron un hoyo en la fosa séptica y después vaciaron una loza de cemento.
“Cuando los policías llegaron a la casa del hermano de Máximo, en busca del asesino, pues algunos vecinos indicaron que se encontraba allá, descubrieron que había una vaciado de cemento reciente, por lo que realizaron una excavación y encontraron el cuerpo de la señora Viviana”, acotó el coronel Baptista.
El asesino confeso guarda detención en la FELCC de Quillacollo a la espera de su audiencia de medidas cautelares, mientras que el cuerpo de su víctima está depositado en la morgue del hospital Viedma de Cochabamba a la espera de su autopsia.
En Cochabamba con la muerte de Viviana son 19 los feminicidios en 2016.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
