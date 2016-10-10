Encapuchados asaltan una cooperativa minera

La Policía de Potosí investiga el robo de 20 sacos de plata ocurrido el domingo en la mañana en la cooperativa Unificada la acción delictiva fue realizada por ocho encapuchados, comunicó el director de la fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC), Carlos Balcázar.
“El domingo un grupo de ocho encapuchados ingresaron a la oficina de la cooperativa Unificada en la zona del Cerro Rico a la parte de su ingenio y después de maniatar a los cuidadores y porteros se llevaron entre 16 a 20 bolsas de concentrados de plata”, indicó el policía.
Según el relato del uniformado los ocho delincuentes ingresaron a los almacenes en un vehículo en el cual cargaron el mineral, pero explicó si los malhechores estaban armados o como redujeron a los cuidadores de la cooperativa.
El robo fue denunciado y de inmediato comenzaron las investigaciones de un caso que por sus características, pues la sustracción de minerales se lo realiza de otra forma y no de una manera tan organizada como la del pasado sábado.
La investigación comenzó por la comercializadoras de mineral donde posiblemente haya vendido las bolsas de plata, pero también se está convocando a declarar a otro personal de la cooperativa para conocer si hubo antecedentes de robo.
POTOSÍ/Fides
