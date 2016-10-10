Fecha de publicación: Lunes 10 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:06

García Linera dice que el Gobierno está distante del conflicto de El Alto

Vecinos bloquean la avenida 6 de Marzo. (APG)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera dijo el lunes que la Alcaldía de El Alto no esconda “ineptitud administrativa” utilizando al Gobierno, y lamentó el conflicto que ingresa esta jornada a la segunda semana.

“Que no se esconda ineptitud e ineficiencia administrativa o que no se quiere esconder ineficiencia administrativa usándonos porque no estamos metidos, como Gobierno nos hemos mantenido distantes, no hemos participado, no hemos comentado, no hemos influido”, indicó en conferencia de prensa.

García Linera también afirmó que el Gobierno no auspicia ningún movimiento contra la Alcaldesa alteña.

Los vecinos del Distrito 8 iniciaron el bloqueo de vías el 3 de octubre, en protesta por la falta de atención a proyectos y obras.

Esta jornada, tras el desbloqueo que ejecutó la Policía el sábado, los vecinos retomaron las protestas y se sumó la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) de esa urbe.

Según la alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, el conflicto es promovido por el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), partido en función de Gobierno.

“Aquí hay una estrategia político partidaria del MAS en El Alto, que no sabe perder y buscar el golpe de Estado municipal para retomar por la fuerza la Alcaldía de El Alto”, indicó la autoridad municipal.

García Linera lamentó el conflicto y expresó su deseo de que haya una mayor “apertura” para escuchar las demandas y reclamos vecinales.

LA PAZ/Fides

