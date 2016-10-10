García Linera dice que el Gobierno está distante del conflicto de El Alto

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera dijo el lunes que la Alcaldía de El Alto no esconda “ineptitud administrativa” utilizando al Gobierno, y lamentó el conflicto que ingresa esta jornada a la segunda semana.
“Que no se esconda ineptitud e ineficiencia administrativa o que no se quiere esconder ineficiencia administrativa usándonos porque no estamos metidos, como Gobierno nos hemos mantenido distantes, no hemos participado, no hemos comentado, no hemos influido”, indicó en conferencia de prensa.
García Linera también afirmó que el Gobierno no auspicia ningún movimiento contra la Alcaldesa alteña.
Los vecinos del Distrito 8 iniciaron el bloqueo de vías el 3 de octubre, en protesta por la falta de atención a proyectos y obras.
Esta jornada, tras el desbloqueo que ejecutó la Policía el sábado, los vecinos retomaron las protestas y se sumó la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) de esa urbe.
Según la alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, el conflicto es promovido por el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), partido en función de Gobierno.
“Aquí hay una estrategia político partidaria del MAS en El Alto, que no sabe perder y buscar el golpe de Estado municipal para retomar por la fuerza la Alcaldía de El Alto”, indicó la autoridad municipal.
García Linera lamentó el conflicto y expresó su deseo de que haya una mayor “apertura” para escuchar las demandas y reclamos vecinales.
LA PAZ/Fides
This is the right site for everyone who wants to understand this topic.
You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not
that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for ages.
Great stuff, just wonderful!
What’s up mates, how is all, and what you would like
to say concerning this post, in my view its truly remarkable for me.
I love it when folks get together and share opinions.
Great site, keep it up!
May I just say what a relief to uncover somebody that truly knows what they are talking about on the web.
You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light
and make it important. More and more people have to read this and
understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not more
popular since you definitely possess the gift.
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Very shortly this website will be famous amid all blogging users, due to it’s nice articles or reviews
Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to
my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited
from this site.
Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favourite
reason seemed to be at the net the easiest factor to take note of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked even as other people think about worries that
they plainly do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as
well as outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
No matter if some one searches for his essential
thing, thus he/she desires to be available that in detail, thus
that thing is maintained over here.
I’ve been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!