BCB desembolsa Bs 361 millones para la planta de litio

El Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) efectuó el segundo desembolso de un crédito a favor de la Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol), para financiar la segunda fase del Proyecto de Desarrollo Integral de la Salmuera del Salar de Uyuni – Planta Industrial Fase Dos – Producción, que asciende a 361,4 millones de bolivianos.
Según un reciente informe del BCB, el desembolso se consolidó el 4 de octubre, que consideró la solicitud presentada por Comibol el 23 de septiembre de este año.
La autorización de desembolso fue presentada por el Ministerio de Minería y Metalurgia, en fechas 12 y 22 de septiembre de este año, según el instituto emisor.
El BCB señaló que esa información fue difundida en el marco de su política de transparencia institucional y en cumplimiento de la décima octava cláusula (transparencia) del contrato del crédito extraordinario BCB – Comibol.
LA PAZ/Con información de BCB
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of
space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this information So i’m glad to show that I’ve a very
good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I most unquestionably will make certain to don?t omit this website and
give it a look regularly.