Crecimiento del PIB es mala noticia para los trabajadores

El ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma, dijo a radio Fides que la noticia de que este año no habrá el pago del doble aguinaldo, porque el PIB sólo creció el 4,43%, es una mala noticia para todos los trabajadores y acusó al Gobierno de convertirse en amigo de los empleadores.
“Estábamos sujetos a las declaraciones que hizo el presidente del Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) (Marcelo Zabalaga) donde el crecimiento económico, el sacrificio de los trabajadores del país, ya había sobre pasado el 5%, pero ahora escuchamos este tema, una noticia totalmente mala para todos los trabajadores, para el sacrificio que hemos realizado”, indicó.
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) informó este medio día que el crecimiento económico del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) es de 4,43% por lo que no cumple con lo requerido para el pago del doble aguinaldo que debe ser de 4,5 por ciento.
El dirigente calificó estos datos como calumnia económica. “Lo que nosotros vamos a reflejar como Central Obrera Boliviana es esta calumnia económica que está haciendo el Gobierno mediante el Ministerio de Economía pero también ahora por el INE”, sostuvo.
Además dijo “que parece que el Gobierno ya no es el mismo, de los trabajadores, hoy se ha convertido este Gobierno en amigo de los empleadores”.
LA PAZ/Fides
