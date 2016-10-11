Empresarios califican como un alivio la cifra del INE

El presidente de la Cámara Nacional de Industria (CNI), Horacio Villegas, dijo que para el sector patronal las cifras de Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) “son un alivio”, porque si el Gobierno cumple el decreto no se pagará el segundo aguinaldo.
“Para nosotros las cifras del INE son un alivió, porque el decreto de Esfuerzo por Bolivia es claro que indica que hay el beneficio si el crecimiento económico es superior al 4,5 del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB). Ahora esperemos que el Gobierno cumpla su decreto”, afirmo Villegas.
Recordó que el doble aguinaldo es un beneficio que llega a solo al 20 por ciento de la población que tiene un empleo y el resto del país no tiene un ingreso formal por tanto tampoco recibe este bono.
Villegas dijo que esperan que en las próximas horas los voceros gubernamentales confirmen que el beneficio no se paga el 2016 y no salgan con una declaración contraria a lo que establece el decreto del doble aguinaldo y se quiera cumplir con el beneficio sin importar el estado de la economía.
LA PAZ/Fides
