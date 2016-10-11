Vecinos del Distrito 8 apedrean una ambulancia y la Policía realiza aprehensiones

Una ambulancia del Sistema de Urgencias Médicas (SUMA) y una motocicleta de la institución del orden fueron el blanco de la violencia de los vecinos del Distrito 8 de El Alto en la tarde del martes , por lo que fueron aprehendidos 10 bloqueadores.

“La gente nos ha apedreando no han entendido que mi hijita estaba vomitando sangre yo he gritado que mi hijita está mal y pedía que por favor nos deje pasar pero no entendían nada se han vuelto locos” relató la madre agredida.

La agresión se registró en la avenida 6 de Marzo, a la altura del Puente Vela, cuando el personal médico del SUMA a bordo de una ambulancia, procedían a brindar auxilio oportuno a una niña que sufrió una caída y tenía un severo Traumatismo Encéfalo Craneano (TEC) que le provocaba convulsiones y debía ser internada de manera urgente en un centro médico.

Los bloqueadores no entendieron razones y primero destrozaron con piedras los vidrios de la ambulancia, para después atacar al personal médico del SUMA. La madre de la niña es su desesperación suplicaba a los vecinos por la vida de su hija.

“Todos nos rodearon, querían bajarnos de la ambulancia con violencia hicieron que abramos las puertas de la ambulancia para revisar si no estaba ahí dentro la Alcaldesa. Nos empujaron, nos insultaron, nos votaron con cáscaras de frutas y pusieron en peligro la vida de la niña que trasladábamos al hospital”, denunció uno los médicos del SUMA.

La ambulancia tuvo que abrirse paso en medio de la violencia y la menor fue internada en el hospital Boliviano – Holandés donde fue internada de emergencia para que le realicen una tomografía y otros estudios médicos.

Después una motocicleta de la Policía, mientras participaba en la tarea de desbloquear la vía La Paz- Oruro, fue quemada por un grupo de vecinos que se oponían a la acción policial .

Ante estas acciones de violencia, la Policía actuó utilizando agentes químicos y aprehendiendo a 10 personas que fueron trasladados a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC), donde prestan declaraciones.

EL ALTO/Fides