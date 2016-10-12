Totora: Aprehenden a dos sospechosos de la muerte de una adolescente

El fiscal departamental de Cochabamba, Ever Veizaga, informó el miércoles que la Policía aprehendió a dos menores de 16 y 17 años, por considerar que presuntos autores de la violación y el asesinato de la adolescente Nilvia Rodríguez Cejas, de 16 años, en el municipio de Totora.
“Se ha logrado establecer a identificar a dos personas sospechosas del ilícito. Son dos menores de edad de 16 y 17 años”, dijo en una conferencia de prensa.
El cuerpo de la víctima fue encontrado desnudo y con signos de violencia el 7 de octubre, a unos 150 metros dentro de una bóveda de alcantarillado enla localidad de Totora, distante a 142 km de la ciudad de Cochabamba.
Según Veizaga, la posible implicación en el caso de los menores arrestados se determinó por el testimonio de una adolescente que dijo que ellos estaban en compañía de la víctima el día de su asesinato.
“Esta menor dijo que estaba con ellos y la adolescente víctima del caso y que los dejó juntos en el lugar en que se produjo el hecho de sangre”, acotó.
Veizaga añadió que ambos sospechosos tuvieron que ser trasladados al municipio de Punata, porque varios vecinos de la localidad de Totora trataron de agredirlos en el momento de su arresto.
“Los fiscales evaluarán en las próximas horas los elementos de convicción que hay en su contra para en su caso expedir el mandamiento de aprehensión respectiva y la imputación formal”, agregó.
La autoridad manifestó, por último, que el caso es investigado por la presunta comisión del delito de feminicidio de manera preliminar.
COCHABAMBA/Con datos de la Fiscalía
