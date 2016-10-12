Felipa Huanca pedirá detención de Rafael Quispe

Felipa Huanca mediante su abogado Gonzalo Cordero pedirá la detención preventiva del diputado opositor Rafael Quispe por estar entorpeciendo la investigación sobre el proceso que le sigue su defendida por acoso político.
“El lunes tenemos una audiencia de medidas cautelares, en el proceso que le sigue la señora Felipa Huanca a diputado Rafael Quispe por acoso político, en ella plantearemos su detención preventiva, por considerar que influye la investigación como legislador”, indicó Cordero.
El jurista recordó que Quispe fue denunciado e imputado por los delitos de violencia política contra las mujeres, discriminación y acoso político contra Felipa Huanca.
Para el abogado en cada declaración que realiza Quispe a los medios de comunicación acosa y trata de comprometer más a su cliente y por eso debe ingresar en prisión.
Recordó que antes de las elecciones subnacionales de marzo de 2015, Quispe acusó a su cliente de adquirir dos inmuebles en la ciudad de El Alto con recursos provenientes del Fondo Indígena.
Después agregó que la investigación se demostró todo lo contrario, que la compra de esos inmuebles data de una década antes de la creación del Fondo Indígena.
LA PAZ/Fides
