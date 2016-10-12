Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 12 de octubre de 2016 -- 16:51

Felipa Huanca pedirá detención de Rafael Quispe

Felipa Huanca. (APG)

Felipa Huanca. (APG)

Felipa Huanca mediante su abogado Gonzalo Cordero pedirá la detención preventiva del diputado opositor Rafael Quispe por estar entorpeciendo la investigación sobre el proceso que le sigue su defendida por acoso político.

“El lunes tenemos una audiencia de medidas cautelares, en el proceso que le sigue la señora Felipa Huanca a diputado Rafael Quispe por acoso político, en ella plantearemos su detención preventiva, por considerar que influye la investigación como legislador”, indicó Cordero.

El jurista recordó que Quispe fue denunciado e imputado por los delitos de violencia política contra las mujeres, discriminación y acoso político contra Felipa Huanca.

Para el abogado en cada declaración que realiza Quispe a los medios de comunicación acosa y trata de comprometer más a su cliente y por eso debe ingresar en prisión.

Recordó que antes de las elecciones subnacionales de marzo de 2015, Quispe acusó a su cliente de adquirir dos inmuebles en la ciudad de El Alto con recursos provenientes del Fondo Indígena.

Después agregó que la investigación se demostró todo lo contrario, que la compra de esos inmuebles data de una década antes de la creación del Fondo Indígena.

LA PAZ/Fides

11 comments on “Felipa Huanca pedirá detención de Rafael Quispe

  5. Greetings I am so happy I found your website, I really
    found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Google for something else,
    Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all round enjoyable
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also
    added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
    Please do keep up the awesome job.

    Responder

  8. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit
    and sources back to your website? My website is in the very
    same area of interest as yours and my visitors
    would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks!

    Responder

  10. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you have
    hit the nail on the head. The problem is something not enough
    folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I found this in my hunt for something concerning this.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>