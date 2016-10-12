García Linera: El doble aguinaldo pone en riesgo fuentes de trabajo

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera afirmó que este año no se pagará el segundo aguinaldo porque si bien Bolivia está creciendo, no es como el Gobierno hubiese querido por lo que pagar el segundo aguinaldo esta gestión sería poner en riesgo la fuente laboral del trabajador.
“Es preferible no tener segundo aguinaldo este año, tenerlo el siguiente trabajando más a no tener trabajo, es mejor no recibir segundo aguinaldo, pero si garantizar que usted tiene su trabajo, que el obrero siga con su trabajo, que forzar las cosas para tener segundo aguinaldo, pasar una buena navidad y llorar en enero”, indicó García Linera.
El Vicepresidente aclaró que Bolivia no está en crisis como algunos “opositores” sostienen, porque sí eso ocurriese, Bolivia no estaría creciendo, pero dijo que esta gestión se vive en una desaceleración en el crecimiento económico.
“Somos el país que más está creciendo en el Continente, hay una desaceleración que no es lo mismo que crisis, crisis es cuando hay recesión económica y cuando hay una desaceleración es que te está yendo bien pero no a la misma velocidad que el año pasado”, puntualizó.
El segundo mandatario remarcó que el gobierno en todo momento obra de manera responsable por eso se emitió el decreto “Esfuerzo Por Bolivia” que determina que sí se tiene un crecimiento de más del 4,5% hay doble aguinaldo y sí es por debajo del 4,5% no hay doble aguinaldo.
“Somos gente de palabra esto no es para ir a regatear, no es un tema de que ya pues casero dame más, somos responsables”, señaló
Anunció que el gobierno explicará con sinceridad a los Trabajadores, obreros y diferentes sectores sociales, que no se puede pagar el segundo aguinaldo porque no se alcanzó un mayor crecimiento.
“Entiendo que van a protestar, los compañeros van a querer marchar, pero hay que decirles- compañero de la COB, compañero de la mina, de la fábrica, no hemos entregado el segundo aguinaldo porque no nos ha alcanzado un mayor crecimiento y forzar un segundo aguinaldo puede poner en riesgo tu fuente laboral”, señaló
A su juicio, no es responsable jugar con el empleo del trabajador, porque el gobierno está en la obligación de proteger la fuente laboral del mismo.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de RTP
