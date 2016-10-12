Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 12 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:40

La COB quiere ser parte del INE

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma. (APG)

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma pidió el miércoles que la organización sindical sea parte de del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) para controlar sus estadísticas y se deje de engañar a los trabajadores con su información.

“Queremos ser parte del control social del INE con nuestros técnicos, para dar información de verdad, los datos reales; así dejar de perjudicar a los trabajadores y a sus fuentes de trabajo, como ocurre ahora con la información del doble aguinaldo”, indicó Mitma en conferencia de prensa.

La reacción del dirigente obrero fue a consecuencia del anuncio del Gobierno, que en la gestión 2016 no se pagará el doble aguinaldo, porque las cifras de crecimiento económico no cubrieron el porcentaje necesario para cumplir con el beneficio.

Mitma agregó que  “esperamos que sea el presidente Evo Morales, quien de informe de forma directa sobre que no se pagará el doble aguinaldo y nos dé una explicación”.

Para el también dirigente minero la decisión del Gobierno de negar el beneficio muestra que “Su actitud es de soberbia y de estar convirtiendo a Bolivia en una fábrica de despidos a todo nivel”.

Recordó que por más de tres meses estuvieron negociando con los ministros el tema de Enatex sin encontrar solución alguna y dejando a 800 obreros en la calle e incumpliendo hasta sus propuestas y medidas.

LA PAZ/Fides

