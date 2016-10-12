Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 12 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:15

Santa Cruz: Se suicida para ocultar el feminicidio de su expareja

Puente Urubo. (GDSC)

Una persona se suicidó lanzándose a un camión en el puente Urubo en Santa Cruz, el hecho quedaría como una acción más de no ser por un familiar del fallecido que reconoció el cuerpo e indicó a los agentes de Tránsito, donde vivía el occiso. Al llegar a la vivienda se encontraron con un panorama tenebroso, porque dentro de la casa estaba el cadáver de una mujer, que por lo menos llevaba tres días sin vida.

“A consecuencia de un hecho de tránsito, más propiamente, un atropello en inmediaciones del puente de ingreso al Urubó con muerte de peatón, se inician las investigaciones y a las 2,30 de la madrugada familiares del occiso se aproximan a su domicilio y se encuentran con el cuerpo de su pareja, lo que hace presumir que fue asesinada y posteriormente se suicida lanzándose bajo las ruedas de un camión”, informó el comandante de la Policía en Santa Cruz, Juan Carlos Dalence.

Los cadáveres son de los esposos María Daisy Valladares y Smith Arteaga Rivero (48), quienes hasta hace un año eran pareja y después de varias peleas públicas decidieron separarse, indicó uno de los vecinos.

La Policía presume que la pareja se encontró el sábado y Arteaga quitó la vida y convivió con el cuerpo sin vida por tres días, lo que aceleró su decisión de suicidarse.

Los investigadores analizan una carta que encontraron en la casa del suicida. En la nota, se presume, explicaría la muerte de Daisy y justificaría su decisión de dejar el mundo de los vivos.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

