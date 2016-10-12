Santa Cruz: Se suicida para ocultar el feminicidio de su expareja

Una persona se suicidó lanzándose a un camión en el puente Urubo en Santa Cruz, el hecho quedaría como una acción más de no ser por un familiar del fallecido que reconoció el cuerpo e indicó a los agentes de Tránsito, donde vivía el occiso. Al llegar a la vivienda se encontraron con un panorama tenebroso, porque dentro de la casa estaba el cadáver de una mujer, que por lo menos llevaba tres días sin vida.
“A consecuencia de un hecho de tránsito, más propiamente, un atropello en inmediaciones del puente de ingreso al Urubó con muerte de peatón, se inician las investigaciones y a las 2,30 de la madrugada familiares del occiso se aproximan a su domicilio y se encuentran con el cuerpo de su pareja, lo que hace presumir que fue asesinada y posteriormente se suicida lanzándose bajo las ruedas de un camión”, informó el comandante de la Policía en Santa Cruz, Juan Carlos Dalence.
Los cadáveres son de los esposos María Daisy Valladares y Smith Arteaga Rivero (48), quienes hasta hace un año eran pareja y después de varias peleas públicas decidieron separarse, indicó uno de los vecinos.
La Policía presume que la pareja se encontró el sábado y Arteaga quitó la vida y convivió con el cuerpo sin vida por tres días, lo que aceleró su decisión de suicidarse.
Los investigadores analizan una carta que encontraron en la casa del suicida. En la nota, se presume, explicaría la muerte de Daisy y justificaría su decisión de dejar el mundo de los vivos.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or
suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t
imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Thank you for the good writeup. It if truth be told was once a entertainment account it.
Look complicated to far brought agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Since the admin of this web site is working, no question very shortly it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
Hi there! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does building a well-established website like yours take a lot of work?
I am completely new to blogging however I do write in my diary everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for
new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this
in future. Numerous people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation regarding this paragraph at this place at this web site,
I have read all that, so now me also commenting
at this place.
I think this is among the most significant information for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site
style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D.
Good job, cheers
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this
board and I find It really helpful & it
helped me out much. I am hoping to provide something back and aid others like you aided me.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a very good job with
this. In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera.
Excellent Blog!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I’m impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was looking
for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i got here to return the favor?.I’m trying to
in finding issues to improve my website!I guess its
good enough to make use of some of your ideas!!
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this
info! Thanks!
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He was once totally right.
This submit truly made my day. You can not consider just
how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
hello!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we keep
up a correspondence more about your post on AOL?
I need a specialist on this area to resolve my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to peer
you.
Excellent post! We will be linking to this great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant thought, paragraph
is nice, thats why i have read it fully
Fantastic website. Lots of helpful information here.
I am sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks on your effort!
What’s up colleagues, pleasant article and fastidious arguments
commented at this place, I am actually enjoying by these.
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write.
The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you
who aren’t afraid to say how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful info specifically the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain info for a
very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good
results. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
This web site really has all of the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be exactly what
I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers
to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind producing
a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write
with regards to here. Again, awesome website!
Ahaa, its fastidious dialogue regarding this article at this
place at this blog, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.
If you would like to take much from this paragraph then you have to
apply these strategies to your won blog.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came
to “return the favor”.I am attempting to
find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use
some of your ideas!!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of the website is really good.
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site.
I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade content by you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own, personal site now 😉
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest
thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that
they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out
the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this weblog; this website contains
amazing and actually fine information for visitors.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for in search of extra
of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social
networks
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very
well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and
return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I will definitely return.
It’s in fact very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV, therefore I
simply use world wide web for that reason, and get the newest information.
bookmarked!!, I really like your web site!
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that
it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make
your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why
waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you
could be giving us something informative to read?
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a
way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi colleagues, its fantastic post on the topic of cultureand fully defined,
keep it up all the time.
Nice answer back in return of this issue with genuine arguments
and telling the whole thing on the topic of that.
What’s up to all, since I am actually eager of reading this
weblog’s post to be updated daily. It includes nice material.
I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite
justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that
they plainly don’t know about. You managed to
hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having
side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back
to get more. Thanks
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked
on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
and from now on whenever a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment.
Perhaps there is an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Hi there! I just wish to give you a big thumbs up for your excellent info
you have got here on this post. I will be returning to your
web site for more soon.
Usually I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured
me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
Thanks, quite great post.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge concerning unpredicted emotions.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Great post.
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it!
Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great
post.
This paragraph gives clear idea designed for the
new users of blogging, that really how to do blogging.