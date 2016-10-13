Fecha de publicación: Jueves 13 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:00

El portugués Antonio Guterres, nuevo secretario General de la ONU

La Asamblea General adoptó una resolución por aclamación que designa a Guterres, ex primer ministro de Portugal, como sustituto de Ban Ki-moon el próximo 1 de enero.

Antonio Guterres habla en una conferencia de prensa en la sede de la ONU. (ONU)

Antonio Guterres habla en una conferencia de prensa en la sede de la ONU. (ONU)

El portugués Antonio Guterres se ha convertido en el nuevo secretario general de las Naciones Unidas este jueves tras la aprobación de la Asamblea General del organismo.

Guterres sucederá en el cargo al surcoreano Ban Ki-moon el próximo 1 de enero.

La Asamblea General de la ONU adoptó una resolución por aclamación por la cual se designa a Guterres, un político socialista de 67 años quien fue primer ministro de Portugal y Alto comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados, como nuevo jefe de la organización por los próximos cinco años.

Guterres, de 67 años, fue nominado por aclamación por los 15 miembros del Consejo de Seguridad la semana pasada para sustituir a Ban Ki-moon, cuyo segundo mandato de cinco años termina el 31 de diciembre. El expresidente portugués se convertirá así en el noveno secretario general de la ONU.

La nominación de Guterres decepcionó tanto a quienes habían hecho campaña para que una mujer liderase el organismo internacional por primera vez como a los que esperaban que el próximo secretario general procediese de un país de Europa del Este, pero los diplomáticos destacaron que votaron al mejor candidato posible sin tener en cuenta otros criterios, informó AP.

“Asumirá el mando el 1 de enero en un momento crucial para Naciones Unidas, que enfrenta grandes desafíos en paz y seguridad pero también en desarrollo internacional y derechos humanos. Y el mundo necesita unas Naciones Unidas fuertes y él es el mejor líder posible para trabajar con la labor de sus predecesores y proporcionar ese liderazgo”, destacó Matthew Rycroft, embajador de Gran Bretaña ante la ONU.

El secretario general, rostro más visible del organismo, gestiona una plantilla de 44,000 personas, además de más de 100,000 cascos azules. Entre las responsabilidades del cargo está hacer frente a temas como derechos humanos, refugiados y cambio climático así como recaudar fondos para las múltiples campañas del ente.

NUEVA YORK/Agencias

