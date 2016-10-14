Evo felicita al nuevo Secretario General de la ONU

El presidente Evo Morales felicitó el viernes a António Guterres, nuevo secretario general de la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU), y abogó por un trabajo orientado a lograr la unidad de los pueblos del mundo.
“Al nuevo Sec. Gral. de la ONU, hermano Antonio Guterres, felicito por su elección. Trabajemos por la unidad de los pueblos del mundo. @UN”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.
Ayer, la Asamblea General de la ONU eligió a Guterres, quien remplazará en el cargo a Ban Ki-moon.
El portugués, que durante diez años estuvo al frente del Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (Acnur), asumirá su nuevo cargo el próximo 1 de enero.
Morales, en otro tuit, expresó que debe realizarse un trabajo junto a la ONU por la paz con justicia social y por un mundo sin invasores.
“Debemos trabajar junto a las NNUU por la paz con justicia social, por un mundo sin invasores ni invadidos”, escribió en la red social.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
I was suggested this website by means of my cousin. I’m now not positive whether or not this put up is written via him
as no one else realize such specified about my trouble. You are incredible!
Thanks!
whoah this blog is magnificent i love studying your posts.
Stay up the good work! You recognize, many individuals are hunting around for
this info, you can help them greatly.
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different page
and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so
now i am following you. Look forward to looking over your
web page yet again.
Hey very nice blog!
For the reason that the admin of this web site is working, no uncertainty very shortly it
will be famous, due to its quality contents.
This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be
happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may I desire to counsel you few interesting things or
suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to learn even more issues approximately it!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your
weblog? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my
users would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this okay with you.
Many thanks!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things
or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring
to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to find out more details.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here
regularly. I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write once more soon!
Outstanding post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a
little bit further. Bless you!
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like studying your articles.
Keep up the good work! You know, many individuals are searching around for this information, you can help them greatly.
Thank you for every other informative website.
The place else could I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect approach?
I have a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I have been at the look out for such
info.
constantly i used to read smaller content which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph
which I am reading at this time.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering
problems with your website. It appears as if some of
the written text on your content are running off the
screen. Can somebody else please comment and
let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This could be a issue with my internet browser
because I’ve had this happen before. Appreciate it