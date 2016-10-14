Fecha de publicación: Viernes 14 de octubre de 2016 -- 09:33

Evo felicita al nuevo Secretario General de la ONU

António Guterres, nuevo Secretario General de la ONU. (ONU)

António Guterres, nuevo Secretario General de la ONU. (ONU)

El presidente Evo Morales felicitó el viernes a António Guterres, nuevo secretario general de la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU), y abogó por un trabajo orientado a lograr la unidad de los pueblos del mundo.

“Al nuevo Sec. Gral. de la ONU, hermano Antonio Guterres, felicito por su elección. Trabajemos por la unidad de los pueblos del mundo. @UN”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.

Ayer, la Asamblea General de la ONU eligió a Guterres, quien remplazará en el cargo a Ban Ki-moon.

El portugués, que durante diez años estuvo al frente del Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (Acnur), asumirá su nuevo cargo el próximo 1 de enero.

Morales, en otro tuit, expresó que debe realizarse un trabajo junto a la ONU por la paz con justicia social y por un mundo sin invasores.

“Debemos trabajar junto a las NNUU por la paz con justicia social, por un mundo sin invasores ni invadidos”, escribió en la red social.
LA PAZ/Con  datos de ABI

17 comments on “Evo felicita al nuevo Secretario General de la ONU

  6. This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.

    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
    how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  7. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be
    happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may I desire to counsel you few interesting things or
    suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to learn even more issues approximately it!

    Responder

  8. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your
    weblog? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my
    users would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this okay with you.

    Many thanks!

    Responder

  9. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things
    or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring
    to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  13. Outstanding post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
    I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a
    little bit further. Bless you!

    Responder

  15. Thank you for every other informative website.
    The place else could I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect approach?
    I have a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I have been at the look out for such
    info.

    Responder

  17. I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering
    problems with your website. It appears as if some of
    the written text on your content are running off the
    screen. Can somebody else please comment and
    let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This could be a issue with my internet browser
    because I’ve had this happen before. Appreciate it

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>