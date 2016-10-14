Narcotráfico: FELCN incauta más de Bs 4 millones y 55 kilos de oro

El director nacional de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), Santiago Delgadillo, informó este viernes que producto de un operativo se aprehendió a un ciudadano norteamericano identificado como Robert Meyer quien tenía en su poder más de cuatro millones de bolivianos, 55 kilos de oro, además de droga.
Delgadillo informó que todo lo incautado se encontró en domicilio del ciudadano de nacionalidad norteamericana de 36 años, ubicado en la calle cuatro de la urbanización las Retamas del barrio Alto Següencoma, de la ciudad de La Paz.
“Posteriormente realizadas las investigaciones y la requisa del lugar, se ha procedido a encontrar cuatro millones ciento veinte mil con quinientos bolivianos, así mismos se ha encontrado 55 kilos con 300 gramos de oro, también monedas plateadas, 4.300 gramos”, informó el jefe policial.
Al momento el caso está en investigación.
LA PAZ/Fides
