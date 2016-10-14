Padre viola y embaraza a su hija de 12 años

La Defensoría de la Niñez y Adolescencia del municipio de Cercado en Cochabamba informó este viernes que una niña de 12 años edad fue violada y embarazada por su propio padre quien fue aprehendido por la Policía. La entidad también recibió otras dos denuncias de violación de dos niñas y una adolescente.
Juan Carlos Sánchez, jefe de Defensorías del municipio de Cercado, aseguró según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba que la niña que fue abusada por su padre de 37 años tiene un embarazo de más de tres meses, 14 semanas. También informó que las violaciones ocurrían desde hace dos años.
“Ella tiene 12 años y ha sido víctima desde los 10, ella tiene embarazo en este momento por eso se ha procedido a hacer el rescate de sus hermanitas menores, son cuatro hermanitas y las mismas van a ser referidas a un centro de acogida”, dijo.
La policía rescató a las cuatro hermanitas pues se presume que las otras tres pequeñas fueron sometidas a toques impúdicos. La madre de las niñas también está siendo investigada pues aún se desconoce si sabía del tema.
Ayer también se denunciaron otros dos casos, el primero fue la violación de dos niñas de 8 y 12 años, en acusado tiene 22 años y era empleado en la fábrica del padre de las víctimas, el sujeto fue arrestado.
El otro caso fue el de una adolescente de 15 años que fue abusada sexualmente por su padrastro de 42 años, el sujeto no fue detenido.
Los tres casos fueron denunciados en la zona Sur de la ciudad de Cochabamba.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
