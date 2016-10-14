Fecha de publicación: Viernes 14 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:01

Villa afirma que Arapaya es el asesino de Illanes y la familia del minero dice que es falso

El operativo de la Policía a la localidad de Viloco aún no está claro, pues mientras el  viceministro Régimen Interior, Pedro Villa afirmó que Ángel Arapaya es el principal sospecho de la muerte de Rodolfo Illanes, la familia del presunto asesino afirma que el 25 de agosto toda la familia esta intenta recuperar el cuerpo de Rubén Aparaya Pillco.

Según el viceministro Pedro Villa, “la Policía Boliviana en cumplimiento a una orden de aprehensión, se hizo presente para detener a Ángel Arapaya, quien de acuerdo a las investigaciones es el autor material número uno de este horrendo crimen”.

El jueves al amanecer un contingente de policías intento realizar un operativo de aprehensión de Arapaya en la localidad de Viloco, pero la acción concluyó en una confusión por la intervención de los vecinos de la población y dejó un saldo de tres personas heridas.

David Inca, activista de derechos humanos en contacto con Radio Fides desde Viloco afirmó que entrevisto a Ángel Arapaya, para preguntarle sobre su participación en los hechos del 25 de agosto en Panduro.

“El 25 de agosto los varones de la familia Arapaya se encontraban bloqueando a cuatro kilómetros de donde fue asesinado Illanes; y la muerte de su  primo Rubén fue a las 18.00 y la del Viceministro a las 18.10 ¿Entonces Ángel recorrió toda esa distancia en diez minutos?”, Cuestionó Inca.

Dijo que la población de Viloco está en estado de emergencia, pues tienen información de que la Policía intervendrá en estos días nuevamente la población.

“Tanto el Defensor del Pueblo como algunos medios de comunicación verificaron el estado de los tres herido, que no van a un centre médico por no ser detenidos por la Policía”, acotó el activista de derechos humanos.

El dirigente de las cooperativas mineras Feliciano Mamani fue aprehendido el 30 de septiembre y el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, afirmó que era uno de los cinco culpables directos de la muerte de Illanes, pero 48 horas después la comisión de fiscales encargada de la investigación del caso liberó de todo cargo supuesto ejecutor del funcionario.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

