Derechos Humanos suspende a David Inca, denunciante de los hechos de Viloco

La Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos Regional El Alto (APDHEA) determinó el viernes suspender de sus funciones a David Inca Apaza, como secretario jurídico del Comité Ejecutivo por infringir con su actuar en supuestos hechos ocurridos en el Centro Minero de Viloco distante a 233 kilómetros de la ciudad de La Paz.
A través de un comunicado la APDHEA afirma que Inca no tenia autorización ni representación para intervenir en los hechos de Viloco, como tampoco comunicó de su actuar a la dirección de la organización.
También reclaman su falta de idoneidad, porque el denunció un hecho sin ser testigo presencial de lo ocurrido el jueves pasado en el distrito minero.
Además, por sus declaraciones de supuestos tratos inhumanos y degradantes que habrían sufrido los detenidos en Patacamaya, hoy recluidos en las cárceles de San Pedro y Chonchocoro.
La APDHEA deja establecido que “a partir de la fecha, David Inca Apaza no representa a esa institución”.
La resolución también rechaza el informe de Inca sobre la detención de los cooperativistas en la cárceles de San Pedro y Patacamaya que están relacionados con los hechos del 13 de octubre.
Inca, quien se definió en entrevista con Radio Fides, como activista de derechos humano antes que representante de una organización, pero no representante de APDHEA, fue vocero de los cooperativistas de Viloco para denunciar el operativo de la Policía en esa localidad minera el pasado jueves.
Por su denuncia se conoció del fallido operativo policial, y consiguió movilizar al Defensor del Pueblo y a los medios de comunicación.
LA PAZ/Fides
