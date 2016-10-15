Fecha de publicación: Sábado 15 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:34

El 30% de las mujeres de Bolivia vive en el área rural

Mujeres del área rural realizan trabajos de agricultura. (ONU)

Mujeres del área rural realizan trabajos de agricultura. (ONU)

Bolivia hay 5.449.000 mujeres, de las cuales 1.634.000 residen en el área rural, es decir 30,0%, de acuerdo a las proyecciones al 2016  que fue publicado el viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), al conmemorarse el Día Internacional de la Mujer Rural.

La Paz es el departamento que concentra la mayor cantidad de mujeres en el área rural con 450.000 personas, seguido de Cochabamba con 285.000 y Potosí con 248.000 mujeres.

Para el 2030 se estima que la población femenina que residirá en el área rural llegará a 1.752.000 personas representando el 26,5% del total de esta población.

En cuanto a la situación de empleo, datos del Censo 2012 establecen que 422.090 mujeres ocupadas de 10 años o más de edad se dedican a trabajar en la agricultura, ganadería, silvicultura, caza y pesca.

Del total de mujeres de 15 a 49 años de edad del área rural que declararon tener un hijo o más, 42,2% tuvo su último parto en un establecimiento de salud, 55,3% en un domicilio y 2,5% en otro lugar, según datos del Censo 2012.

LA PAZ/Fides con datos del NE

15 comments on “El 30% de las mujeres de Bolivia vive en el área rural

  3. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to
    be actually something that I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post,
    I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  4. Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your web
    site and in accession capital to assert that I
    get actually loved account your blog posts. Any way I will
    be subscribing on your augment or even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  6. Wonderful items from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff previous
    to and you are just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have received here, really
    like what you are saying and the way in which in which you assert it.
    You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it sensible.
    I cant wait to learn far more from you. This
    is actually a wonderful web site.

    Responder

  11. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that
    you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
    same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  14. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
    it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving
    us something informative to read?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>