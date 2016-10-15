El 30% de las mujeres de Bolivia vive en el área rural

Bolivia hay 5.449.000 mujeres, de las cuales 1.634.000 residen en el área rural, es decir 30,0%, de acuerdo a las proyecciones al 2016 que fue publicado el viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), al conmemorarse el Día Internacional de la Mujer Rural.
La Paz es el departamento que concentra la mayor cantidad de mujeres en el área rural con 450.000 personas, seguido de Cochabamba con 285.000 y Potosí con 248.000 mujeres.
Para el 2030 se estima que la población femenina que residirá en el área rural llegará a 1.752.000 personas representando el 26,5% del total de esta población.
En cuanto a la situación de empleo, datos del Censo 2012 establecen que 422.090 mujeres ocupadas de 10 años o más de edad se dedican a trabajar en la agricultura, ganadería, silvicultura, caza y pesca.
Del total de mujeres de 15 a 49 años de edad del área rural que declararon tener un hijo o más, 42,2% tuvo su último parto en un establecimiento de salud, 55,3% en un domicilio y 2,5% en otro lugar, según datos del Censo 2012.
LA PAZ/Fides con datos del NE
