Fecha de publicación: Domingo 16 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:35

El lunes comienza a pagarse el bono “Juancito Pinto”

Un niño sostiene el dinero del Bono Juancito Pinto. (ABI)

Un niño sostiene el dinero del Bono Juancito Pinto. (ABI)

El lunes a partir de la 08.30 comenzará a pagarse el bono “Juancito Pinto” beneficio que el 2016 llegará a 2.200.000 estudiantes de los niveles primario y secundario de unidades educativas fiscales y de convenio del país, informó el Ministerio de Educación.

El presidente Evo Morales iniciara el pago del beneficio en el colegio “Dionisio Morales”, ubicado en la zona sur de la ciudad de Cochabamba,

El cronograma establece que el vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera, entregará ese beneficio en la unidad educativa “12 de diciembre B”, ubicada en el Plan Tres Mil de la ciudad oriental de Santa Cruz.

El Ministerio de Educación informó que el Bono Juancito Pinto permitió rebajar la deserción escolar en la última década de 6,5% a 1,2% en primaria, y hasta 4,5% en secundaria, cumpliendo el objetivo para el que fue creado.

Los ministros de Estado participarán también en la primera jornada de pago, desplazándose a los nueve departamentos del país.

El viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, confirmó que efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas serán desplazados en todo el territorio nacional para entregar ese beneficio a los estudiantes.

Recordó que los recursos económicos para el pago de ese Bono provienen del aporte de las empresas estatales como: Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, Corporación Minera de Bolivia, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones, Administración de Servicios Portuarios-Bolivia, Empresa Boliviana de Almendras, Transporte Aéreo Militar, Mi Teleférico y Servicios Aeroportuarios de Bolivia.

El Bono Juancito Pinto busca reducir la deserción escolar con el pago único de 200 bolivianos a estudiantes del nivel primario y secundario.

LA PAZ/Fides

47 comments on “El lunes comienza a pagarse el bono “Juancito Pinto”

  1. I am not sure where you are getting your information,
    but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  3. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but after browsing
    through a few of the articles I realized it’s
    new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and
    I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!

    Responder

  9. Thank you for another informative blog. Where else may just I am
    getting that kind of info written in such a perfect method?
    I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look
    out for such info.

    Responder

  10. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.

    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

  14. You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write.
    The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who
    aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your
    heart.

    Responder

  15. Hey there exceptional website! Does running a blog like
    this take a great deal of work? I have absolutely no knowledge
    of coding however I was hoping to start my own blog soon.
    Anyway, if you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off topic nevertheless I simply had to ask.
    Thank you!

    Responder

  16. Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a reasonable price?
    Thank you, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  18. Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
    and you are just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you
    say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
    I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great site.

    Responder

  21. I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the
    layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize
    it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent
    quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.

    Responder

  23. Good day! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us useful information to work on.
    You have done a extraordinary job!

    Responder

  25. hello!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your
    post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to resolve my problem.
    May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to peer you.

    Responder

  26. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a
    variety of websites for about a year and am worried about
    switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  27. Hey there! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.

    Does running a well-established website such as yours take a lot of work?

    I am brand new to blogging however I do write in my diary everyday.

    I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share
    my personal experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.

    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  28. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be
    on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and
    also defined out the whole thing without having side effect
    , people can take a signal. Will likely be back
    to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  29. It is the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve learn this publish and if I may just I want to counsel you some attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
    Perhaps you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
    I want to read even more issues approximately it!

    Responder

  35. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the
    web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out
    the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  36. Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your blog.

    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it
    and in my opinion suggest to my friends.

    I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Responder

  37. I’ll right away grasp your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise in order that I may just subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  41. I blog quite often and I really thank you for your content.

    The article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your
    site and keep checking for new details about once per week.

    I opted in for your Feed as well.

    Responder

  42. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless,
    you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the
    following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case
    you shield this increase.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>