El lunes comienza a pagarse el bono “Juancito Pinto”

El lunes a partir de la 08.30 comenzará a pagarse el bono “Juancito Pinto” beneficio que el 2016 llegará a 2.200.000 estudiantes de los niveles primario y secundario de unidades educativas fiscales y de convenio del país, informó el Ministerio de Educación.
El presidente Evo Morales iniciara el pago del beneficio en el colegio “Dionisio Morales”, ubicado en la zona sur de la ciudad de Cochabamba,
El cronograma establece que el vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera, entregará ese beneficio en la unidad educativa “12 de diciembre B”, ubicada en el Plan Tres Mil de la ciudad oriental de Santa Cruz.
El Ministerio de Educación informó que el Bono Juancito Pinto permitió rebajar la deserción escolar en la última década de 6,5% a 1,2% en primaria, y hasta 4,5% en secundaria, cumpliendo el objetivo para el que fue creado.
Los ministros de Estado participarán también en la primera jornada de pago, desplazándose a los nueve departamentos del país.
El viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, confirmó que efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas serán desplazados en todo el territorio nacional para entregar ese beneficio a los estudiantes.
Recordó que los recursos económicos para el pago de ese Bono provienen del aporte de las empresas estatales como: Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, Corporación Minera de Bolivia, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones, Administración de Servicios Portuarios-Bolivia, Empresa Boliviana de Almendras, Transporte Aéreo Militar, Mi Teleférico y Servicios Aeroportuarios de Bolivia.
El Bono Juancito Pinto busca reducir la deserción escolar con el pago único de 200 bolivianos a estudiantes del nivel primario y secundario.
LA PAZ/Fides
