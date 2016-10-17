Fecha de publicación: Lunes 17 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:09

Asfixian a mujer con alambre de amarre en la localidad cochabambina de Entre Ríos

Vista aérea de la población cochabambina de Entre Ríos. (Archivo)

El cadáver de una mujer fue encontrado en la mañana del lunes en la localidad cochabambina de Entre Ríos, con signos de haber sido estrangulada la noche anterior, informó el comandante de la Policía del trópico de Cochabamba, Oscar Flores.

“El lunes por la mañana en el alojamiento “Litoral” de la población de Entre Ríos una de las empleadas junto a la propietaria del hospedaje determinaron abrir la habitación 11 de donde salí un mal olor que crecía con el transcurso de los minutos. Las dos mujeres se sorprendieron al ingresar a la habitación y encontrar el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer en posición de cubito lateral izquierdo  (echada) sobre la cama”, explicó el Policía.

Flores reveló que la mujer se registró en el alojamiento con el nombre de Roxana Salvatierra López (28) con domicilio en la localidad de Paraíso.

Salvatierra llegó al hospedaje el domingo y no se supo más de ella hasta que fue descubierta la mañana del lunes muerta, y de acuerdo al informe preliminar de la Policía fue asfixiada de forma mecánica con alambre de amarre. Al momento de ser encontrado el cadáver llevaba nueve horas sin vida.

El Policía dijo que después de recolectar pruebas se inició la investigación para determinar quién ingreso a su habitación, pues según un testigo se la vio en la noche con una persona de sexo boliviana, pues se registró sola.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

