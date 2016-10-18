Condenan a diez años de cárcel a exfuncionario público

La Fiscalía Departamental de La Paz informó el martes que se dictó sentencia condenatoria de 10 años de privación de libertad para Juan Pablo Nina Condori, exfuncionario del Ministerio de Gobierno, por la comisión de los delitos de enriquecimiento ilícito, peculado, falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado e incumplimiento de deberes.
“La labor de la Fiscalía en lucha contra la corrupción se ve reflejada en la sentencia contra el exencargado de Conciliación de la Unidad Financiera del Ministerio de Gobierno, quien emitió varios cheques duplicados por diferentes pagos, desde 2.000 a 100.000 bolivianos, los cuales iban a parar a manos del ahora sentenciado y otros tres exfuncionarios”, señaló el Fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco Soria.
De acuerdo con los antecedentes del caso, Nina realizaba los cheques a nombre de terceras personas, quienes cobraban una comisión del monto total y posteriormente entregaban el saldo principal a los exfuncionarios del Ministerio de Gobierno.
Según las investigaciones realizadas por el Ministerio Público, los exfuncionarios se beneficiaron con 507.000 bolivianos por 43 cheques cobrados entre las gestiones 2008 y 2009.
“Tras una ardua investigación se colectaron todos los indicios para sustentar la acusación formal contra el ahora sentenciado, quien cumplirá su condena en la cárcel de San Pedro de La Paz”, finalizó Blanco.
LA PAZ/Con datos de la Fiscalía General del Estado
