Evo culpa al transporte pesado por no pagar el doble aguinaldo

El presidente Evo Morales identificó el martes tres aspectos que evitaron el pago del segundo aguinaldo este año, como la baja del precio internacional del petróleo, la sequía que afectó a la agricultura y el paro del transporte pesado internacional en febrero pasado.
“Nos afectó primero el precio del petróleo; segundo, eso nos ha sorprendido, la sequía, la sequía nos afectó, pero lo peor son algunos conflictos sociales, lo que hizo transporte pesado, con fines políticos, antes del referéndum sobre la modificación a la Constitución, el transporte pesado paró en febrero, en carnavales, con fines políticos para desgastar económicamente a Bolivia”, aseguró.
Según Morales, el paro que realizó el transporte pesado desgastó la economía nacional, porque es un sector pilar en el manejo del comercio exterior boliviano.
A su juicio, los dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) deben ir a reclamar al transporte pesado por el no pago del doble aguinaldo este año.
Por otro lado, remarcó que el pago del segundo aguinaldo no es “ninguna reivindicación ni de la COB ni de ningún sector social”, ya que fue iniciativa del Gobierno nacional, pero bajo condiciones de crecimiento que permiten cuidar la economía boliviana.
Afirmó que ese beneficio fue debatido en gabinete y tras arduas negociaciones con ministros del área económica, se decidió efectivizar el segundo aguinaldo cuando la economía crezca más de un 4,5%, con el objetivo de evitar daños a la economía nacional.
“Yo pedí que el doble aguinaldo sea con un crecimiento del 4%, pero luego de un debate con el Gabinete quedamos que sea el 4,5% para no afectar a la economía nacional”, afirmó en conferencia de prensa.
También recordó que algunos dirigentes de la COB criticaron al Gobierno nacional cuando se anunció el segundo aguinaldo, argumentando que afectaría negativamente a la economía del país.
El 11 de octubre, el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) reportó que el Producto Interno Bruto del país creció 4,43% entre julio de 2015 y junio de 2016, lo que descarta el pago del segundo aguinaldo para este año.
