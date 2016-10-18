Fecha de publicación: Martes 18 de octubre de 2016 -- 15:25

Evo culpa al transporte pesado por no pagar el doble aguinaldo

El presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales identificó el martes tres aspectos que evitaron el pago del segundo aguinaldo este año, como la baja del precio internacional del petróleo, la sequía que afectó a la agricultura y el paro del transporte pesado internacional en febrero pasado.

“Nos afectó primero el precio del petróleo; segundo, eso nos ha sorprendido, la sequía, la sequía nos afectó, pero lo peor son algunos conflictos sociales, lo que hizo transporte pesado, con fines políticos, antes del referéndum sobre la modificación a la Constitución, el transporte pesado paró en febrero, en carnavales, con fines políticos para desgastar económicamente a Bolivia”, aseguró.

Según Morales, el paro que realizó el transporte pesado desgastó la economía nacional, porque es un sector pilar en el manejo del comercio exterior boliviano.

A su juicio, los dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) deben ir a reclamar al transporte pesado por el no pago del doble aguinaldo este año.

Por otro lado, remarcó que el pago del segundo aguinaldo no es “ninguna reivindicación ni de la COB ni de ningún sector social”, ya que fue iniciativa del Gobierno nacional, pero bajo condiciones de crecimiento que permiten cuidar la economía boliviana.

Afirmó que ese beneficio fue debatido en gabinete y tras arduas negociaciones con ministros del área económica, se decidió efectivizar el segundo aguinaldo cuando la economía crezca más de un 4,5%, con el objetivo de evitar daños a la economía nacional.

“Yo pedí que el doble aguinaldo sea con un crecimiento del 4%, pero luego de un debate con el Gabinete quedamos que sea el 4,5% para no afectar a la economía nacional”, afirmó en conferencia de prensa.

También recordó que algunos dirigentes de la COB criticaron al Gobierno nacional cuando se anunció el segundo aguinaldo, argumentando que afectaría negativamente a la economía del país.

El 11 de octubre, el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) reportó que el Producto Interno Bruto del país creció 4,43% entre julio de 2015 y junio de 2016, lo que descarta el pago del segundo aguinaldo para este año.

25 comments on “Evo culpa al transporte pesado por no pagar el doble aguinaldo

  1. I used to be recommended this blog through my cousin. I am now not positive whether this post is written through him as no one else recognize such detailed about my trouble.
    You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  2. I just could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info an individual supply to
    your guests? Is gonna be again ceaselessly in order to check out new posts

    Responder

  3. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during
    lunch break. I really like the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, superb site!

    Responder

  7. First off I would like to say excellent blog!

    I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
    I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas
    out. I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to
    15 minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how to
    begin. Any suggestions or hints? Thanks!

    Responder

  8. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if
    it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be
    a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and
    she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  9. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
    I certainly enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.
    I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back at some point.
    I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice
    afternoon!

    Responder

  10. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to
    assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog
    posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment or even I success you get entry to consistently quickly.

    Responder

  14. Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
    it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks
    would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your
    theme. Appreciate it

    Responder

  16. I believe what you said was actually very logical.
    However, what about this? suppose you added
    a little information? I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t good., but suppose
    you added something that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Evo culpa al
    transporte pesado por no pagar el doble aguinaldo is kinda
    vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create post titles
    to get viewers to open the links. You might add a related video or
    a picture or two to get people interested about everything’ve written. In my
    opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.

    Responder

  19. I was pretty pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!!
    I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also
    have you saved to fav to check out new things in your site.

    Responder

  20. Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you
    be rich and continue to guide others.

    Responder

  21. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a
    really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read
    more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.

    Responder

  24. Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The
    clarity in your post is just excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.

    Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>