Muñoz: Bolivia realiza cobros excesivos a sus comerciantes

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, emplazó al gobierno boliviano a explicar el valor que cobran a los importadores que utilizan puertos chilenos.
“Para un conteiner de 20 pies el cobro que le hace el puerto de Arica es de 29,9 dólares y Bolivia le recarga 119 dólares a ese conteiner, con lo cual la ganancia es excesiva para los servicios portuarios bolivianos”, detalló.
“Como se habla mucho desde La Paz, a veces hay que tener los datos concretos en cuenta (…) El gobierno boliviano lucra con comerciantes y exportadores bolivianos“, sentenció.
Sus dichos se dan a días que el presidente Evo Morales, amenazara con demandar nuevamente a Chile, esta vez por la merma económica que significaría para Bolivia el no tener acceso al mar.
“Se imaginan si tuviéramos salida al mar, el crecimiento económico estaría por el 5 o 6% anual. Si tuviéramos salida al mar, Bolivia sería una pequeña potencia, que estaría expresando solidaridad e invirtiendo en otros países de América Latina, tal vez en otros continentes” dijo Morales.
En su intervención, desde el Palacio de La Moneda, Muñoz destacó la integración de Chile con otros países de la zona, como la prefactibilidad del túnel más largo de Sudamérica que unirá a las regiones de Coquimbo y San Juan en Argentina, la eliminación de la doble tributación entre ambos países, el acuerdo de libre comercio con Uruguay, y la visita del canciller de Paraguay para conocer la zona destinada a ese país -sin litoral-, en el puerto de Antofagasta.
Los dichos del canciller se dieron después que los ministros de Hacienda y Transporte de Argentina, en el marco del acuerdo Túnel Agua Negra, visitaron La Moneda para conversar sobre el proyecto con la presidenta Michelle Bachelet.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
