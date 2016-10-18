Fecha de publicación: Martes 18 de octubre de 2016 -- 09:51

Sancionan con seis mil bolivianos a organizadores del concierto de Aerosmith

El escenario en el Tauichi Aguilera. (Los Tiempos)

El escenario en el Tauichi Aguilera. (Los Tiempos)

El viceministro de Defensa de los Derechos de Usuario y Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza, anunció el lunes sanciones a las empresas Liquid Producciones (Bolivia) y G5 PRO (Paraguay) con 3.000 UFVs (Unidades de Fomento a la Vivienda equivalente a Bs 6.472), por cancelar el concierto de la banda estadounidense de rock, Aerosmith, que se tenía que realizar el martes en el estadio Tahuichi Aguilera de Santa Cruz.

“La empresa será sancionada con 3.000 UFVS al considerarse la suspensión de un servicio ofertado como una falta grave, según el artículo J) Vender un producto diferente al ofrecido o que no cumpla con la inocuidad, calidad, higiene o seguridad”, explicó

Mendoza anunció que su despacho participará en el proceso de devolución de los boletos de entradas del fallido concierto de Aerosmith.

“Ante el anuncio de los organizadores de devolver el costo de las entradas a partir del 1 de diciembre comprobaremos el porqué de tiempo excesivo para devolverlas entradas. Participaremos en persona del proceso de devolución del valor de los tickets que se vendieron por miles”, detalló.

Apuntó que en caso de que los compromisos de pago no se efectúen en los plazos previstos ese hecho se podría considerar como una “estafa” y advirtió que se los remitirán los antecedentes a la justicia ordinaria.

