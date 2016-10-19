Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 19 de octubre de 2016 -- 09:07

Aparaya es imputado por el asesinato de Illanes

Ángel Arapaya y el Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto. (APG)

El cooperativista Ángel Aparaya fue imputado este miércoles por los delitos de asesinato, robo agravado y atentado contra la seguridad de las personas  en el proceso por la muerte de  Rodolfo Illanes, según informó el fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero.

El Fiscal General  indicó: “nadie ejerció presión contra el señor Ángel Aparaya en su declaración para que declare y menos durante su declaración”.

La declaración de el cooperativista comenzó a las 01.45 y concluyó a las 05.40 según informaron fuentes del Ministerio Público.

Aparaya se entregó la madrugada de este miércoles a la Fiscalía de La Paz con la garantía del Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, después que este fue el martes a la población de Viloco, donde gestionó un acta de pacificación entre los pobladores y el Ministerio de Gobierno y convenció al supuesto asesino de llegar a La Paz.

Aparaya dijo: “No quise venir a declarar porque tengo miedo a ser torturado cuando me interroguen, y si he aceptado venir a La Paz es con el compromiso de que habrá una persona del Defensor del Pueblo en mi declaración ante los fiscales”.

Dijo estar dispuesto a demostrar que no estuvo presente en el lugar donde fue asesinado el exviministro Illanes. El Ministerio de Gobierno, con declaraciones y testimonios de otros testigos, afirmó que Arapaya fue quien dio el golpe final al funcionario el 25 de agosto en la localidad de Panduro.

El cooperativista se encuentra en el edificio del Ministerio Público   comisión de fiscales tome sus declaraciones en torno a su posible participación en la comisión de los delitos que se le atribuye.

LA PAZ/Fides

