Choferes ratifican paro con bloqueos para el jueves

El máximo ejecutivo de la Confederación Nacional de Choferes de Bolivia, Ismael Fernández, ratificó este miércoles el paro de 24 horas con bloqueos de vías para mañana (jueves). Aseguró que la medida será a nivel departamental pues algunas autoridades locales no quieren reconocer la Ley que los favorecer con un descuento del 50% en el pago de impuestos.
“Es paro departamental, hoy la Federación Andina (de El Alto) están analizando en un ampliado, ayer han comprometido en un ampliado departamental su participación porque es un respaldo a Federación de La Paz tomando en cuenta que en El Alto tenemos algunos problemas, hay falta de autoridad”, dijo el dirigente nacional.
Los choferes denunciaron que las Alcaldías no quieren reconocer la Ley 843 que establece que el transporte público tiene el beneficio de pagar su impuesto con el 50 por ciento de descuento.
“Se está queriendo anular una Ley que existe con un pago de un 50 por ciento de servicio público en el tema de impuestos”, indicó.
El paro del sector se caracterizará, como en otras oportunidades, por los bloqueos y algunas movilizaciones.
LA PAZ/Fides
