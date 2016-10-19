Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 19 de octubre de 2016 -- 13:23

Choferes ratifican paro con bloqueos para el jueves

Transporte público en la ciudad de El Alto.

Transporte público en la ciudad de El Alto.

El máximo ejecutivo de la Confederación Nacional de Choferes de Bolivia, Ismael Fernández, ratificó este miércoles el paro de 24 horas con bloqueos de vías para mañana (jueves). Aseguró que la medida será a nivel departamental pues algunas autoridades locales no quieren reconocer la Ley que los favorecer con un descuento del 50% en el pago de impuestos.

“Es paro departamental, hoy la Federación Andina (de El Alto) están analizando en un ampliado, ayer han comprometido en un ampliado departamental su participación porque es un respaldo a Federación de La Paz tomando en cuenta que en El Alto tenemos algunos problemas, hay falta de autoridad”, dijo el dirigente nacional.

Los choferes denunciaron que las Alcaldías no quieren reconocer la Ley 843 que establece que el transporte público tiene el beneficio de pagar su impuesto con el 50 por ciento de descuento.

“Se está queriendo anular una Ley que existe con un pago de un 50 por ciento de servicio público en el tema de impuestos”, indicó.

El paro del sector se caracterizará, como en otras oportunidades, por los bloqueos y algunas movilizaciones.

LA PAZ/Fides

8 comments on “Choferes ratifican paro con bloqueos para el jueves

  4. Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
    and you’re just too wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible.

    I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a great
    web site.

    Responder

  6. An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I believe that you ought to publish more on this topic, it may not be a taboo matter but
    typically folks don’t talk about these issues. To the next!
    Many thanks!!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>