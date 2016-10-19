FELCV de Cochabamba captura a feminicida de Entre Ríos

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV) capturó el miércoles al autor del feminicidio ocurrido el domingo en la localidad de Entre Ríos , el autor del delito es David Choque Acho, expareja de Roxana Salvatierra López (28), informó Alfredo Castedo director de la unidad policial.
“En la noche del martes fue aprehendido en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, David Choque Acho, quien es el autor del feminicidio de Roxana Salvatierra López (28) ocurrido el fin de semana en la localidad de Entre Ríos”, indicó el Policía.
El policía sostuvo “Choque Acho era expareja de Salvatierra y los dos provenían de la localidad Llallagua del norte de Potosí y tienen una hija de cuatro años de edad. Salvatierra llegó a Entre Ríos para para realizar su pasantía en el centro médico de la localidad, pues ella estudió enfermería”
Castedo prosigui con el relato “Choque siguió a su expareja hasta el trópico de Cochabamba y aprovecho su calidad de recién llegada para victimarla en el alojamiento al que llegó”.
Roxana fue encontrada muerta el domingo y la causa de la muerte fue estrangulamiento por asfixia con alambre de amarre. El feminicida huyó a Santa Cruz, donde pensaba esperar un tiempo antes de regresar a su residencia en el norte de Potosí.
El policía recordó que desde hace un par de meses la FELCV tiene un grupo de expertos investigadores dedicados en exclusividad a la investigación de este tipo de crímenes.
Choque Acho, fue enviado la tarde del miércoles a la cárcel de El Abra con detención preventiva y bajo el cargo de feminicidio.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
