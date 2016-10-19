Tres muertos en accidente de tránsito entre el vehículo del Gobernador de Oruro y un “surubí”

El gobernador de Oruro, Víctor Hugo Vásquez, sufrió un accidente de tránsito la tarde de este miércoles en inmediaciones de la población Chuquichambi, a más de 100 kilómetros de la ciudad de Oruro hacia el oeste, con la consecuencia fatal de tres fallecidos del vehículo con el colisionó su transporte según un reporte de radio Fides Oruro.
El hecho se produjo después de las 12.00 y fue de retorno a la capital del folclore, el Gobernador viajaba con su comitiva a diferentes poblaciones para hacer anuncio de algunos proyectos.
El vehículo con el colisiono el automóvil oficial es uno de transporte público conocidos comúnmente como “surubi”.
Vásquez fue trasladó al Hospital General de Oruro donde informaron que su salud es establece y sólo tiene contusiones, los otros tres funcionarios que son del área de comunicación fueron trasladados a otros nosocomios.
“Ha sufrido (el Gobernador) un impacto a nivel de la región torácica y región dorso lumbar. Después de una valoración se nos ha informado que se encuentra estable sin riesgo vital para su salud”, dijo a Fides el doctor Nilsen Prado.
Explicó que al ser el impacto del vehículo frontal, las bolsas de aire evitaron mayores lesiones en los ocupantes.
“Hubo suerte porque en el momento el impacto se han activado las bolsas, entonces el impacto ha sido de orden frontal, el mecanismo ha sido sobre todo por una inercia frontal donde la mayor contusión, el mayor efecto, ha sido en la región torácica, a nivel del tórax izquierdo, pero se hizo una valoración y no hemos encontrado ninguna patología, solamente contusiones”.
ORURO/Fides
If some one wants to be updated with latest technologies afterward he must be pay a quick visit this website and
be up to date daily.
I’ve been surfing online more than three
hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all
webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot
more useful than ever before.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site,
how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The
account helped me a acceptable deal. I had
been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
provided bright clear idea
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks!
Can I simply just say what a comfort to uncover someone
that actually understands what they are discussing on the
net. You actually realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More people need to read this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you’re not more popular since you most certainly have the gift.
I got this web site from my pal who informed
me concerning this website and at the moment this time
I am visiting this site and reading very informative articles
at this place.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts.
Keep up the good work! You already know, a lot
of persons are hunting around for this information, you could help them greatly.
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and
I am impressed! Very useful information particularly the closing phase
I take care of such info a lot. I used to be
looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thanks and best of luck.
Wonderful, what a website it is! This weblog gives valuable information to us,
keep it up.
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility
issues? A small number of my blog readers have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks
great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas to help fix
this problem?
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Well written!
Hello, for all time i used to check web site posts here early in the break of
day, because i love to learn more and more.
Hi to all, the contents existing at this web site are actually amazing for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
Right here is the perfect blog for everyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would
want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a subject that has been written about for years.
Great stuff, just excellent!
It is not my first time to go to see this web
site, i am visiting this site dailly and take fastidious data from here all the time.
We stumbled over here by a different website
and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am
following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page for a second time.
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
However imagine if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos,
this website could certainly be one of the best in its
niche. Fantastic blog!
Hello, yes this post is really pleasant and I have learned lot of
things from it about blogging. thanks.
I do believe all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for starters.
May just you please extend them a bit from subsequent
time? Thank you for the post.
It’s going to be end of mine day, except before finish I
am reading this enormous piece of writing to increase my
experience.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around
on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
This design is steller! You most certainly know how
to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what
you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
If you want to improve your know-how only keep visiting this web page
and be updated with the latest news posted here.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph
as well as from our discussion made at this place.
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I’m hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated
me to get my own blog now 😉