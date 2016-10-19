Hillary Clinton y Donald Trump en el último round

Hillary Clinton y Donald Trump, dos candidatos que se presentan como polos opuestos en la política estadounidense, protagonizarán hoy el último debate crucial en donde se jugarán todo su arsenal para ganar el apoyo de los electores, quienes en apenas 20 días decidirán quién será el nuevo presidente de Estados Unidos.
Los dos aspirantes a la Casa Blanca ya protagonizaron dos debates en esta campaña, que aunque tenían una agenda predeterminada de temas se convirtieron en un verdadero festival de golpes bajos, acusaciones de ambos lados, discusiones sobre la vida sexual y hasta amenazas de prisión.
Antes de este choque fundamental que puede definir la suerte de las campañas, Clinton dedicó varios días a su preparación, al punto de mantener una muy ligera agenda de actos públicos para encerrarse en un hotel con un selecto grupo de asesores y auxiliares, de forma de no dejar ningún punto librado al azar.
En contrapartida, Trump mantuvo una intensa agenda de discursos públicos y reservó apenas algunas horas de cada día para discutir con sus asesores próximos el contenido del debate.
Este choque, que se realizará en la Universidad de Nevada, en Las Vegas, deberá concentrarse en temas como migración, economía y el nombramiento de un puesto de juez que se encuentra vacante en la Corte Suprema.
En general, el promedio de los diversos sondeos realizados (que consideran el escenario nacional o la disputa en estados considerados claves) arrojan una ventaja de Clinton de entre cuatro y siete puntos sobre Trump, que de esta forma está ante la urgencia de un sólido desempeño para equilibrar la partida.
Al mismo tiempo, los dos tendrán que mantener un delicado equilibrio entre evitar las asperezas para sonar como políticos confiables, y atacar las fragilidades del adversario, aunque esta última tendencia fue claramente predominante en los dos últimos debates.
Como ambos tienen índices de rechazo superior a 55% entre los electores, una nueva noche de debates plagado de golpes bajos difícilmente ayudará a alguno de los dos en convencer a los numerosos electores que aún están indecisos.
LAS VEGAS, ESTADOS UNIDOS/Agencias
