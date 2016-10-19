Rada dice que se estudiará la propuesta de la COB

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada dijo que más adelante si se dan las condiciones se restablecerían beneficios para los trabajadores como los que planteó la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) como el bono patriótico.

“Habría que hacer un debate económico respecto a las posibilidades que tiene el país de dar este tipo de beneficios. Por la información que ha presentado el Ministerio de Economía y el INE no habría posibilidades en lo inmediato de eso, lo que no significa que hacia adelante no podamos establecer las condiciones como para restablecer beneficios sociales”, señaló Rada.

La COB en su último ampliado determinó resignar el doble aguinaldo y plantear que desde 2017 se reponga el bono patriótico para todos los trabajadores, beneficio que fue anulado por el decreto 21060 de agosto de 1985.

El funcionario sostuvo que toda sugerencia a favor de los trabajadores será siempre bienvenida por el Gobierno, pero en los límites de lo posible y no de la exageración como alguna vez propusieron los dirigentes.

