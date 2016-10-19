Suspenden audiencia de Aparaya y sancionan a su abogado

La audiencia del minero cooperativista Ángel Aparaya quedó suspendida este miércoles por la inasistencia de su abogado defensor Miguel Castaños, quien fue multado con 300 bolivianos por su conducta por la juez Séptimo de Instrucción en lo Penal, Ana Dorado.
La audiencia debió efectuarse en la ciudad de El Alto a partir de las 15.00 pero ante la falta del patrocinador del presunto asesino de Rodolfo Illanes la juez Dorado determinó postergar la audiencia de medidas cautelares hasta el jueves a las 10.00.
El abogado defensor dijo que su atraso se debió a que estaba preparando la defensa del cooperativista “queremos demostrar la inocencia del señor Aparaya con una defensa más técnica que jurídica”.
El jurista se mostró sorprendido por la celeridad del proceso, por cuanto no pasaron ni seis horas entre la imputación y la audiencia de medidas cautelares.
Ángel Aparaya se presentó a declarar ante la Fiscalía de La Paz la mañana de hoy y después de tres horas de ser interrogado la comisión de fiscales determino imputarlo por los delitos de asesinato, robo agravado, asociación delictuosa y atentado contra la seguridad de las personas.
EL ALTO/Fides
