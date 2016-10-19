Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 19 de octubre de 2016 -- 16:12

Suspenden audiencia de Aparaya y sancionan a su abogado

El cooperativista minero Ángel Arapaya en el juzgado de El Alto. (APG)

El cooperativista minero Ángel Arapaya en el juzgado de El Alto. (APG)

La audiencia del minero cooperativista Ángel Aparaya quedó suspendida este miércoles por la inasistencia de su abogado defensor Miguel Castaños, quien fue multado con 300 bolivianos por su conducta por la juez Séptimo de Instrucción en lo Penal, Ana Dorado.

La audiencia debió efectuarse en la ciudad de El Alto a partir de las 15.00 pero ante la falta del patrocinador del presunto asesino de Rodolfo Illanes la juez Dorado determinó postergar la audiencia de medidas cautelares hasta el jueves a las 10.00.

El abogado defensor dijo que su atraso se debió a que estaba preparando la defensa del cooperativista “queremos demostrar la inocencia del señor Aparaya con una defensa más técnica que jurídica”.

El jurista se mostró sorprendido por la celeridad del proceso, por cuanto no pasaron ni seis horas entre la imputación y la audiencia de medidas cautelares.

Ángel Aparaya se presentó a declarar ante la Fiscalía de La Paz la mañana de hoy y después de tres horas de ser interrogado la comisión de fiscales determino imputarlo por los delitos de asesinato, robo agravado, asociación delictuosa y atentado contra la seguridad de las personas.

EL ALTO/Fides

 

 

51 comments on “Suspenden audiencia de Aparaya y sancionan a su abogado

  4. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house .

    Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have
    a very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
    I so much without a doubt will make certain to don?t put out of your mind this web site and provides it a
    glance regularly.

    Responder

  5. I think what you said made a great deal of sense. But, what about this?
    suppose you were to write a killer headline? I ain’t saying your information isn’t good,
    however what if you added a headline to maybe get a person’s attention? I
    mean RadioFides.com | Suspenden audiencia de Aparaya y sancionan a su abogado is a little plain.
    You should look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they
    write news titles to grab viewers to click. You might add a related video or a picture or
    two to get people interested about everything’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it might bring your website a little livelier.

    Responder

  8. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site.
    You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back
    to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!

    Responder

  9. Hi there I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by
    error, while I was researching on Google for
    something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thank you for
    a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
    and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
    be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

    Responder

  13. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board
    and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.

    I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

  14. Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one!

    It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!

    Responder

  16. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
    to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve
    acquired here, certainly like what you are
    saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to
    keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
    This is really a great website.

    Responder

  17. I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours
    nowadays, but I never found any fascinating article like yours.
    It is lovely price enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers
    made excellent content as you did, the net can be a lot more
    useful than ever before.

    Responder

  23. Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll
    probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the info!

    Responder

  25. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more
    of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  26. What i do not realize is if truth be told how
    you are not actually a lot more well-liked than you may be right now.

    You are so intelligent. You already know
    thus considerably in the case of this topic, made me personally imagine it from so many various angles.

    Its like women and men aren’t interested unless
    it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga!
    Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!

    Responder

  27. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
    browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The design look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers

    Responder

  28. Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  30. you are actually a excellent webmaster. The site loading speed
    is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
    In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve
    performed a magnificent activity in this topic!

    Responder

  31. First of all I would like to say excellent blog!

    I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your head before writing.

    I’ve had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.

    I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first
    10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or
    hints? Thank you!

    Responder

  33. Hello fantastic website! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work?
    I’ve absolutely no knowledge of computer programming but I was hoping to
    start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any
    suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please
    share. I understand this is off subject however I just wanted
    to ask. Cheers!

    Responder

  36. I am extremely inspired together with your writing
    abilities as neatly as with the layout on your weblog.
    Is that this a paid topic or did you modify
    it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a great blog like this one
    these days..

    Responder

  38. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.

    Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
    access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  40. Hello! I know this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.
    Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a lot of work?
    I’m brand new to writing a blog but I do write in my diary on a daily basis.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and views online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips
    for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate
    it!

    Responder

  42. Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring
    on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss
    and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work.

    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  44. Excellent goods from you, man. I have consider your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely magnificent.
    I really like what you have acquired right here, certainly
    like what you’re stating and the best way through which you say it.

    You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for
    to stay it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you.

    This is actually a wonderful site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>