Envian a Chonchocoro a Ángel Aparaya

El cooperativista minero Ángel Aparaya, principal sospechoso de la muerte de viceministro Rodolfo Illanes, fue enviado en detención preventiva al penal de Chonchocoro por la juez del Séptimo de Instrucción en lo Penal de la Ciudad de El Alto, Ana Dorado.
La primera resolución emitida por Dorado determinaba la detención de Aparaya en el penal de San Pedro, pero ante la apelación presentada por el abogado del Ministerio de Gobierno reviso su determinación y envió al cooperativista a Chonchocoro.
La juez determinó la detención del cooperativista porque no demostró un domicilio permante ni trabajo en la ciudad de El Alto.
La audiencia se instaló a las 10.00 y duro más de tres horas en la que el abogado de Aparaya fue expulsado de la sala de audiencias, por no haber pagado la multa impuesta el miércoles, por no presentarse en la audiencia fijada para el miércoles a las 15.00. En esta acción judicial Aparaya fue representado por la abogada Mónica Irusta.
Al concluir la audiencia familiares de Illanes y de Aparaya chocaron en las puertas del juzgado sin que haya
Los familiares de la extinta autoridad estaban fuera del juzgado y se informó que hubo encuentro entre familiares de ambas partes, que por la oportuna intervención de la Policía no llegó a mayores.
Aparaya es acusado además de asesinato por los delitos de robo agravado y atentado contra miembros de seguridad del Estado.
EL ALTO/Fides
