Fecha de publicación: Jueves 20 de octubre de 2016 -- 15:37

Envian a Chonchocoro a Ángel Aparaya

Audiencia de Ángel Aparaya. (Fides)

Audiencia de Ángel Aparaya. (Fides)

El cooperativista minero Ángel Aparaya, principal sospechoso de la muerte de viceministro Rodolfo Illanes, fue enviado en detención preventiva al penal de Chonchocoro por la juez  del Séptimo de Instrucción en lo Penal de la Ciudad de El Alto, Ana Dorado.

La primera resolución emitida por Dorado determinaba la detención de Aparaya en el penal de San Pedro, pero ante la apelación presentada por el abogado del Ministerio de Gobierno reviso su determinación y envió al cooperativista a Chonchocoro.

La juez determinó la detención del cooperativista porque no demostró un domicilio permante ni trabajo en la ciudad de El Alto.

La audiencia se instaló a las 10.00 y duro más de tres horas en la que el abogado de Aparaya fue expulsado de la sala de audiencias, por no haber pagado la multa impuesta el miércoles, por no presentarse en la audiencia fijada para el miércoles a las 15.00. En esta acción judicial Aparaya fue representado por la abogada Mónica Irusta.

Al concluir la audiencia familiares de Illanes y de Aparaya chocaron en las puertas del juzgado sin que haya

Los familiares de la extinta autoridad estaban fuera del juzgado y se informó que hubo encuentro entre familiares de ambas partes, que por la oportuna intervención de la Policía no llegó a mayores.

Aparaya es acusado además de asesinato por los delitos de robo agravado y atentado contra miembros de seguridad del Estado.

EL ALTO/Fides

,
38 comments on “Envian a Chonchocoro a Ángel Aparaya

  1. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find
    out where u got this from. kudos

    Responder

  5. I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering problems with your website.
    It appears like some of the written text on your content are running off
    the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is
    happening to them too? This may be a issue with my web browser because
    I’ve had this happen previously. Many thanks

    Responder

  6. Greetings, I do think your blog could possibly be having web browser compatibility problems.
    When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine
    but when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that,
    wonderful blog!

    Responder

  7. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Thanks!

    Responder

  8. certainly like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your
    posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the truth however I will
    certainly come again again.

    Responder

  10. Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You
    have done a outstanding job!

    Responder

  12. Heya! I know this is sort of off-topic however I
    had to ask. Does building a well-established website like yours take
    a massive amount work? I am brand new to running a blog however
    I do write in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start a
    blog so I can share my personal experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog
    owners. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  14. Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us
    so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information.
    I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Wonderful blog and brilliant design.

    Responder

  17. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to
    be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a
    few of the subjects you write related to here. Again,
    awesome blog!

    Responder

  23. Wonderful blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?

    I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like
    Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any ideas? Many thanks!

    Responder

  25. I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
    Do you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write related to here.
    Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

  26. I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading extremely slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  27. You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I
    find this matter to be really something that I think I would by no means understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I’m looking ahead for your next post, I will attempt
    to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  28. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!

    Responder

  29. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some
    of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and
    I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  34. I blog often and I really thank you for your content.

    This article has truly peaked my interest. I will book mark your website and
    keep checking for new information about once a week. I opted in for your
    Feed as well.

    Responder

  36. Hello there! This post could not be written much better! Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send this
    post to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a great read.

    Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>