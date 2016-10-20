Fiscalía General del Estado informa que procesó 74 casos de feminicidio

La Fiscalía General del Estado informó que desde enero a septiembre del presente año fueron registrados 74 casos de Feminicidio en el país. De ese total ingresado, el número de casos de feminicido en investigación alcanza a 61 y son 43 las personas que están con detención preventiva después de ser imputadas, informó el titular del Ministerio Público, Ramiro Guerrero Peñaranda.
“En Cochabamba hay 14 casos en investigación, 13 en Santa Cruz, 20 en La Paz, dos en Chuquisaca, cinco en Potosí, cuatro en Oruro, uno en Tarija y dos en el Beni. El departamento de Pando tenía registrado un caso, pero debido a la muerte del imputado la causa se extinguió”, prosiguió el Fiscal General.
La información oficial refiere que en Cochabamba hay 10 detenidos preventivos, 10 en Santa Cruz, 11 en La Paz, dos en Chuquisaca, en Potosí cuatro, Oruro cuatro, uno en Tarija y uno en Beni.
En cuanto a casos extinguidos en Cochabamba se tiene dos, La Paz dos y uno en Pando, haciendo un total de cinco.
En marzo de 2013 fue promulgada la Ley 348 –Ley Integral para Garantizar a las Mujeres una Vida Libre de Violencia- que tipifica el delito de Feminicidio (Art. 252 bis del Código Penal) con una sanción de 30 años de privación de libertad sin derecho a indulto.
“Todos los Feminicidios son asesinatos de mujeres, pero no todos los asesinatos de mujeres son Feminicidios”, señaló a su turno, Walter Vizcarra, Director Nacional de Protección a Víctimas de la Fiscalía General del Estado.
Agregó que se comete feminicidio cuando a una mujer se la asesina por el hecho de ser mujer, por razones de género, ya sea que tenga lugar dentro de la familia, o cualquier otra relación interpersonal, y por parte de cualquier persona, sea ocasionada en el contexto de las relaciones desiguales de poder entre hombres y mujeres, es decir en el ejercicio del dominio sobre la mujer, “no tratándose de cualquier crimen, sino de una muerte basada en el odio”.
“En el delito de asesinato, el género de la víctima es irrelevante para el perpetrador”, finalizó el Director Nacional de Protección a Víctimas y Testigos.
SUCRE/Con información de la FGE
