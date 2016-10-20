Fecha de publicación: Jueves 20 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:10

Violan a un violador en penal de Potosí

Ingreso al penal de Cantumarca. (Aclo)

Un reo, acusado de violación, del penal Santo Domingo de Cantumarca fue víctima la mañana de jueves de una agresión sexual por al menos seis de sus compañeros de encierro, informó el juez de ejecución de penas de Potosí, Héctor Gómez.

Se conoce que el hecho “se produjo a las cero horas de hoy (jueves), cuando un interno que cumple una condena por el delito de violación fue agredido por otros seis reos, quienes le introdujeron una (botella) descartable en su recto para cometer la agresión sexual”, dijo Gómez,

El Juez dijo que el número de agresores se deduce del informe presentado por el encargado de la guardia del penal teniente Alanoca y que estos han sido identificados y serán castigados en las próximas horas.

Luego el reo se encuentra internado en el hospital “Daniel Bracamonte” de Potosí donde fue tratado de la agresión y al momento se encuentra estable.

POTOSÍ/Fides

