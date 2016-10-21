Aprueban ley de reversión de concesiones a cooperativas mineras

El pleno de la Cámara de Senadores aprobó la modificación a la ley de minería, donde se establece la reversión de concesiones mineras de las cooperativas que tengan contratos de riesgo compartido, arrendamiento y subarrendamiento con empresas privadas nacionales o extranjeras.
“Los 100 mil, los 200 mil o todos los cooperativistas mineros que existan en cualquier lugar de este país, tiene sus actividades absolutamente garantizadas, en tanto y en cuanto no pasen sus concesiones a empresas privadas, sostuvo”, explicó el presidente del Senado, José Alberto Gonzales.
El legislador aseguró que el propósito de la norma es poner las cosas en su sitio, “no podemos permitir que bajo el rótulo de cooperativista minero hayan grandes empresarios evadiendo impuestos para perjuicio del pueblo boliviano. Hacer que quien es empresario, tenga la posibilidad de trabajar como empresario; y quien es cooperativista minero, lo haga como cooperativista minero”.
Asimismo, la autoridad dejó claro que la empresa privada que tenga el interés de sacarse el camuflaje y continuar sus actividades mineras en cualquier punto del país, podrá hacerlo gracias a la norma sancionada.
Por otra parte el senador opositor, Arturo Murillo, manifestó que la nueva norma aprobada sería considerada para él como “una ley venganza, ley vendetta”, asegurando que el Gobierno anteriormente tenía la posibilidad de modificarlo pero lo habrían dejado pasar.
LA PAZ/Fides
