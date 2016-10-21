El Alto estrena su paseo de El Prado

Más de 300 luces led de colores, las cinco fuentes de agua y más de 20.000 plantines en atractivos diseños en las jardineras de la avenida Cívica serán vislumbradas en todo su esplendor desde este sábado, cuando se entregue el Paseo de El Prado en la ciudad de El Alto.
“Es una especie de paseo de El Prado que construimos con una inversión mayor a los 17,20 millones de bolivianos, para que nuestros vecinos tengan áreas de esparcimiento familiar con todas las comodidades para pasar momentos gratos. Esta obra que es un referente de nuestra ciudad, porque ese ha sido un pedido de la alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón”, informó el supervisor de la obra, Edwin Tatón.
Adicionalmente, la administración municipal instaló 86 bancas de madera y aluminio, todas con cubiertas de policarbonato, para ofrecer espacios de descanso para los transeúntes, desde donde, además, podrán divisar el funcionamiento de las fuentes de agua.
“La principal atracción será la fuente con aguas danzantes que se encuentra por la rotonda Kolping, pero también tenemos una fuente secuencial, es decir, construida por pisos, dos de agua espumosa y una fuente giratoria”, detalló Tatón.
De acuerdo con el funcionario, la obra fue concluida luego de solucionar las deficiencias técnicas con las que la gestión del ex alcalde Edgar Patana inició los trabajos y que no contemplaba la instalación del sistema eléctrico ni de distribución de agua para el riego de las jardineras.
“Invitamos a la población a acompañar a la alcaldesa para hacer la inauguración de esta importante obra en la que hemos puesto todo nuestro empeño, para que nuestra ciudad tenga las obras que se merece, con mucha calidad y sin corrupción”, puntualizó el supervisor de la obra.
EL ALTO/Con información de GAMEA
