Fecha de publicación: Viernes 21 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:36

Fiscal de Santa Cruz afirma que será difícil investigar la masacre de San Matías

Dos de las víctimas de la masacre de San Matías. (Twitter)

Fiscalía Departamental de Santa Cruz, Gomer Padilla, indicó que la investigación de la masacre de San Matías será “difícil”, por ser un lugar  fronterizo y tiene una vegetación frondosa.

“Siempre es difícil la investigación en frontera, porque es amplia (…). Entonces hay personas que pueden ingresar no sólo por los conductos regulares, sino por otros lugares, pero lo importante es que la Policía está al lado de la Fiscalía investigando”, explicó Padilla.

Recordó que es una zona tan amplía que hasta los controles migratorios son difíciles, pero con la policía se extremarán esfuerzo para encontrar a los dos asesinos.

El jueves en la noche dos “sicarios” ingresaron a una vivienda en donde se celebraba un cumpleaños, comenzaron a disparar asesinado a cinco personas y dejando a dos heridos de gravedad.

Padilla reitero que esa zona es un área con mucha vegetación por lo que incluso se hace difícil realizar un control migratorio adecuado, pese al refuerzo policial que existe en el sector.

“No es fácil  la investigación allá (San Matías) los concreto es que estamos en ello”, insistió el Fiscal Departamental.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

