Fiscalía confirma declaración de Romero para el lunes

El fiscal general del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, confirmó que el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, acudirá a la Fiscalía el lunes 24 de octubre a declarar sobre los enfrentamientos entre cooperativista mineros y policías que dejó el saldo de cinco muerto entre ellos el exministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes.
“Entiendo que el próximo lunes 24 va estar el Ministro de Gobierno para poder prestar la información y el conocimiento que tiene sobre los casos suscitados el 25 de agosto pasado sobre los hechos que investiga el Ministerio Público”, afirmó a radio Fides Cochabamba.
La Fiscalía también convocará al defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, para que declara por el mismo caso, Según Guerrero, lo hará cuando llegue al país. “Hemos conversado con el (Defensor). Él ha manifestado y expresado su predisposición, su voluntad de poder hacerse presente ante la comisión de fiscales, entiendo por la información que nos proporcionó, él está fuera del país y ni bien retorne al país el seguramente va ponerse al disposición de la comisión de fiscales para que pueda brindar la información que tiene”, sostuvo.
El Fiscal General aseguró la investigación es compleja pues había mucha gente en el momento en que raptaron y victimaron a Illanes. Puso como ejemplo que hasta el momento ninguna persona que declaró manifestó que hubiera estado portando arma de fuego.
Además dijo que la investigación se complica pues en alguno de los cuerpos no se encontraron los proyectiles.
“En algunos casos la misma pericia que se ha hecho dificulta por cuanto no existe el proyectil en el cuerpo, sino hay un orificio de entrada y de salida, eso dificulta la investigación que se está haciendo, la cantidad de gente de efectivos policiales que fueron desplazados a los lugares donde se suscitaron los enfrentamientos eso hace compleja la investigación”, dijo.
Por otro lado, indicó que “en algunos casos también estamos teniendo la dificultad en cuanto al acceso a la información con la propia Policía, pero se está desarrollando eso y esperamos que en próximos día o semanas podamos tener resultados. Estaba pendiente algunas pericias que se va hacer de planimetría de balística y una vez tengamos esos resultados seguramente vamos a poder tener mayores elementos”.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Hi, all is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s really
good, keep up writing.
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
You have some really good articles and I believe I
would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some
of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog
in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this website on a regular basis, if so after that you will without doubt obtain fastidious knowledge.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know
a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why
but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show
the same outcome.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are
working with? I’m experiencing some small security problems with my
latest website and I would like to find something more safe.
Do you have any suggestions?
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this
topic to be really something which I think I
would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang
of it!
always i used to read smaller articles or reviews which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this article which I am reading at this time.
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the superb work!
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew
where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate
a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same
blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have learn this post and if I could I wish to recommend you few attention-grabbing issues or
advice. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more issues about it!