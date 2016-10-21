Fecha de publicación: Viernes 21 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:51

Fiscalía confirma declaración de Romero para el lunes

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero. (ABI)

El fiscal general del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, confirmó que el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, acudirá a la Fiscalía el lunes 24 de octubre a declarar sobre los enfrentamientos entre cooperativista mineros y policías que dejó el saldo de cinco muerto entre ellos el exministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes.

“Entiendo que el próximo lunes 24 va estar el Ministro de Gobierno para poder prestar la información y el conocimiento que tiene sobre los casos suscitados el 25 de agosto pasado sobre los hechos que investiga el Ministerio Público”, afirmó a radio Fides Cochabamba.

La Fiscalía también convocará al defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, para que declara por el mismo caso, Según Guerrero, lo hará cuando llegue al país. “Hemos conversado con el (Defensor). Él ha manifestado y expresado su predisposición, su voluntad de poder hacerse presente ante la comisión de fiscales, entiendo por la información que nos proporcionó, él está fuera del país  y ni bien retorne al país el seguramente va ponerse al disposición de la comisión de fiscales para que pueda brindar la información que tiene”, sostuvo.

El Fiscal General aseguró la investigación es compleja pues había mucha gente en el momento en que raptaron y victimaron a Illanes. Puso como ejemplo que hasta el momento ninguna persona que declaró manifestó que hubiera estado portando arma de fuego.

Además dijo que la investigación se complica pues en alguno de los cuerpos no se encontraron los proyectiles.

“En algunos casos la misma pericia que se ha hecho dificulta por cuanto no existe el proyectil en el cuerpo, sino hay un orificio de entrada y de salida, eso dificulta la investigación que se está haciendo, la cantidad de gente de efectivos policiales que fueron desplazados a los lugares donde se suscitaron los enfrentamientos eso hace compleja la investigación”, dijo.

Por otro lado, indicó que “en algunos casos también estamos teniendo la dificultad en cuanto al acceso a la información con la propia Policía, pero se está desarrollando eso y esperamos que en próximos día o semanas podamos tener resultados. Estaba pendiente algunas pericias que se va hacer de planimetría de balística y una vez tengamos esos resultados seguramente vamos a poder tener mayores elementos”.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

