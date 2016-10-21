Guerrero: La Policía evita cumplir los requerimiento de la Fiscalía sobre cooperativistas

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, declaró el viernes que la Policía no entregó a cabalidad los requerimientos del Ministerio Público en la investigación de los cuatro cooperativistas fallecidos durante los bloqueos de agosto pasado
“Lamentablemente existen ciertas situaciones o información que no se proporciona de manera oportuna por la Policía. Estamos encontrando ahí un cierto obstáculo para poder avanzar con la investigación en estos casos, esperamos que, tal como se comprometió el Comandante General, faciliten toda la información”, dijo Guerrero en Cochabamba.
Una comisión de fiscales investiga la muerte de los cooperativistas: Germán Mamani y Severino Ichota, ocurridos en Cochabamba; el de Rubén Aparaya en Panduro, Oruro y el de Pedro Mamani, en Oruro; Un quinto cooperativista, Freddy Ambrosio, fallecido en Oruro por mal manejo de dinamita, no figura en la lista de investigación. En el conflicto también murió el viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes.
Por la muerte de Illanes están detenidas 13 personas detenidas y se busca a tres dirigentes cooperativistas, quienes según el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero serían los principales autores de crimen
Guerrero explicó que “se han identificado las tres unidades policiales que han operado en el tema, están concluyendo algunas pericias que se están haciendo de planimetría, de balística”, apuntó.
Por otro lado, Guerrero explicó que el defensor del pueblo David Tezanos brindará su declaración informativa una vez que llegue de Ecuador, donde se encuentra en un evento internacional.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
