Venezuela: prohíben viajar al exterior a líder opositor

Un tribunal penal de la localidad venezolana de Valencia ha ordenado la prohibición de salida del país del excandidato presidencial Henrique Capriles Radonski, y otros siete opositores, informó el viernes el dirigente en la red social Twitter.
La prohibición de salida del país afecta también al secretario ejecutivo de la alianza opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Jesús Torrealba, según la orden del tribunal publicada por Capriles en su cuenta en Twitter, que no específica los motivos de esa decisión.
El escrito del tribunal va dirigido al director del Servicio Administrativo de Migración y Extranjería (Saime), Juan Carlos Dugarte, para que haga efectiva la orden.
Además de a Capriles y Torrealba, el tribunal prohíbe la salida del país a los opositores Ramón José Medina, José Luis Cartaya, Oscar Antonio Barreto, Ricardo Francisco Sucre, Luis Ernesto Aparicio y Arnoldo Gabaldón.
La orden no detalla las razones de la prohibición de salida del país del grupo de opositores.
El vicepresidente del gobernante Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, había instado el jueves a que se detuviese a los responsables del supuesto fraude realizado por la oposición en la recolección de firmas para el revocatorio.
“Esperamos que ahora se busque a los responsables, se ordene su detención y vayan a prisión por el engaño que han hecho”, dijo Diosdado en el estado de Monagas después de confirmar que un tribunal de esa entidad había anulado la recogida de firmas con las que se había activado el proceso para el revocatorio.
Otros cuatro tribunales de otros tantos estados gobernados por el chavismo decretaron también el jueves la anulación de la recogida de firmas realizada por la oposición por supuesto fraude, lo que llevo posteriormente al Poder Electoral a suspender la recogida del 20 por ciento de apoyos al revocatorio en todo el país, prevista para la próxima semana.
En el mensaje de Twitter en el que Capriles publicó la orden judicial con la prohibición de su salida del país, el también gobernador del estado Miranda aseguró que “pierden una vez más su tiempo”.
CARACAS/Agencias
