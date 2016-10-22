Fecha de publicación: Sábado 22 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:07

Capriles denuncia un “golpe de Estado” en Venezuela

El líder opositor venezolano, Hernrique Capriles. (MUD)

El líder opositor venezolano, Hernrique Capriles. (MUD)

La alianza opositora venezolana Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) convocó a una protesta el próximo miércoles en todo el país denominada la “toma de Venezuela” tras la decisión del Poder Electoral de suspender el proceso para activar el referendo revocatorio presidencial. Caprile calificó esta medida como “un golpe de estado”

“Ese día va a ser el inicio de una movilización en todo el país, ya lo habíamos alertado, el próximo miércoles vamos a tomar Venezuela de punta a punta, en cada rincón del país, espero ver al pueblo movilizado para restituir el hilo constitucional”, afirmó el opositor Henrique Capriles en una conferencia de prensa junto al resto de dirigentes de la MUD.

La oposición venezolana pasó a la ofensiva total después de que el jueves por la noche el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) controlado por el oficialismo decidiera suspender la última etapa para convocar a un referendo revocatorio contra el presidente Nicolás Maduro.

Por su parte, Caprile calificó esta medida como “un golpe de estado” y llamó a sus seguidores a salir a las calles para “recuperar el hilo constitucional” que, según manifestó, quedó interrumpido con la suspensión del Revocatorio.

CARACAS/Agencias

28 comments on “Capriles denuncia un “golpe de Estado” en Venezuela

  2. First of all I want to say excellent blog! I had a
    quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
    I’ve had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.
    I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10
    to 15 minutes are usually wasted just trying to figure out how
    to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Many thanks!

    Responder

  3. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to
    my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.

    Talk soon!

    Responder

  6. obviously like your web-site however you have to test the spelling on quite a
    few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling
    problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth however I will definitely come back again.

    Responder

  8. Hello there, I discovered your web site by means of
    Google while looking for a related matter, your web site got
    here up, it seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, simply turned into alert to your blog via Google,
    and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.

    I will appreciate if you proceed this in future.
    Lots of other people can be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  13. First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick
    question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear
    your head prior to writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
    I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  15. Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your
    site came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google
    bookmarks.
    Hello there, simply was aware of your blog via Google, and located
    that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out
    for brussels. I’ll appreciate when you proceed this in future.

    Lots of folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  17. Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your site in internet explorer, might check this?
    IE still is the market leader and a huge element of people will leave out your fantastic writing due to this problem.

    Responder

  18. Fantastic blog! Do you have any helpful
    hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress
    or go for a paid option? There are so many options out
    there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions?
    Bless you!

    Responder

  20. Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
    It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice
    of colors!

    Responder

  21. Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds
    me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will
    have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  26. I do not even understand how I stopped up here,
    however I believed this submit used to be great. I do not recognize who you are however certainly you’re
    going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  27. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your
    stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent. I
    really like what you have acquired here, certainly like
    what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.

    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep
    it wise. I cant wait to read far more from you.

    This is actually a tremendous site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>