Capriles denuncia un “golpe de Estado” en Venezuela

La alianza opositora venezolana Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) convocó a una protesta el próximo miércoles en todo el país denominada la “toma de Venezuela” tras la decisión del Poder Electoral de suspender el proceso para activar el referendo revocatorio presidencial. Caprile calificó esta medida como “un golpe de estado”
“Ese día va a ser el inicio de una movilización en todo el país, ya lo habíamos alertado, el próximo miércoles vamos a tomar Venezuela de punta a punta, en cada rincón del país, espero ver al pueblo movilizado para restituir el hilo constitucional”, afirmó el opositor Henrique Capriles en una conferencia de prensa junto al resto de dirigentes de la MUD.
La oposición venezolana pasó a la ofensiva total después de que el jueves por la noche el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) controlado por el oficialismo decidiera suspender la última etapa para convocar a un referendo revocatorio contra el presidente Nicolás Maduro.
Por su parte, Caprile calificó esta medida como “un golpe de estado” y llamó a sus seguidores a salir a las calles para “recuperar el hilo constitucional” que, según manifestó, quedó interrumpido con la suspensión del Revocatorio.
CARACAS/Agencias
