FELCN desbarata banda de mecánicos narcotraficantes

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico desbarato una banda de mecánicos ligados al transporte de cocaína y marihuana a Chile en la zona cochabambina de Adviento (carretera “antigua” a Santa Cruz), informó el director de la unidad policial Santiago Delgadillo.
“En operativo realizado en la zona de Adviento una equipo de la FELCN logro desbaratar una banda de personas dedicadas a preparar vehículos para el transporte de drogas a Chile. Los vehículos eran adecuados con compartimientos secretos o “macacos””, explicó Delgadillo.
Según el jefe policial los automotores utilizados para el transporte de droga son “último modelo” con dos objetivos: el primero para no llamar la atención en los puestos de control y el segundo “pareciera que estos vehículo ya vienen predispuestos para ser utilizados en estos fines ilícitos y a los mecánicos no les cuesta nada adaptarlos”.
En el operativo fueron detenidas dos persona que estaban en plena preparación de un automóvil, además se incautó 54 ladrillos de cocaína que al ser pesado dieron 40 kilos y 15 kilos de marihuana.
Delgadillo dijo que estas detenciones e incautaciones son producto de un trabajo del equipo de inteligencia de la FELCN que hizo un seguimiento de más de dos meses a uno de los detenidos.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
I’ve learn several just right stuff here.
Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much effort you place to make the sort of excellent informative web site.
Good post! We are linking to this great post on our site. Keep up the good writing.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be
thankful to you.
It’s difficult to find experienced people for this subject,
but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do
you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my
blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair
price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to
get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site by chance,
and I’m surprised why this twist of fate didn’t took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Hey there! I understand this is somewhat off-topic
however I had to ask. Does building a well-established website
such as yours require a massive amount work?
I’m brand new to operating a blog but I do write
in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience
and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
It’s remarkable to visit this site and reading the views of all friends
on the topic of this article, while I am also eager of getting knowledge.
Hi, all is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.
You should take part in a contest for one of the highest
quality sites online. I will recommend this website!
Thanks designed for sharing such a nice opinion, article is good, thats why
i have read it fully
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get latest
updates, so where can i do it please assist.
Very shortly this site will be famous amid all blog
people, due to it’s good articles
When some one searches for his necessary thing, thus he/she
desires to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained
over here.
Hello There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is a very
smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your useful
information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a
thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off
topic but I had to share it with someone!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this
onto a colleague who has been doing a little research on this.
And he in fact ordered me breakfast because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this issue here on your website.
Great site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality writing
like yours nowadays. I truly appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
What’s up, I log on to your blog daily. Your story-telling style is
awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this excellent blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my
Facebook group. Talk soon!
Awesome article.
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a
blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have
created some nice practices and we are looking to trade techniques with other folks, please
shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all significant infos.
I’d like to look more posts like this .
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Hi there, all the time i used to check webpage posts here early in the dawn,
as i love to learn more and more.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled
me to take a look at and do so! Your writing
style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
I will right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or
newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognize in order that I may
subscribe. Thanks.
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll forward this information to him.
Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant thought, paragraph is nice, thats why
i have read it completely