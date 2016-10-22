Fecha de publicación: Sábado 22 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:41

FELCN desbarata banda de mecánicos narcotraficantes

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico desbarato una banda de mecánicos ligados al transporte de cocaína y marihuana a Chile en la zona cochabambina de Adviento (carretera “antigua” a Santa Cruz), informó el director de la unidad policial Santiago Delgadillo.

“En operativo realizado en la zona de Adviento una equipo de la FELCN logro desbaratar una banda de personas dedicadas a preparar vehículos para el transporte de drogas a Chile. Los vehículos eran adecuados con compartimientos secretos o “macacos””, explicó Delgadillo.

Según el jefe policial los automotores utilizados para el transporte de droga son “último modelo” con dos objetivos: el primero para no llamar la atención en los puestos de control y el segundo “pareciera que estos vehículo ya vienen predispuestos para ser utilizados en estos fines ilícitos y a los mecánicos no les cuesta nada adaptarlos”.

En el operativo fueron detenidas dos persona que estaban en plena preparación de un automóvil, además se incautó 54 ladrillos de cocaína que al ser pesado dieron 40 kilos y 15 kilos de marihuana.

Delgadillo dijo que estas detenciones e incautaciones son producto de un trabajo del equipo de inteligencia de la FELCN que hizo un seguimiento de más de dos meses a uno de los detenidos.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

